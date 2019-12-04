Watch James Harden's Outrageous Miss As Houston Rockets Lose Thrilling Game Vs Spurs

During the Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), James Harden's missed dunk cost the Rockets big as they gave away a 22-point lead against the Spurs. After the dunk was taken away, Loonie Walker scored back-to-back points for the Spurs and bagged the 135-133 double-overtime victory. Harden's dunk happened while the Rockets were leading by more than 10 points with eight minutes left in Q4. James Harden picked a pass and made a breakaway dunk. However, the ball went through the net and then came back over the front of the rim. The officials then took away the point.

NBA: James Harden misses a dunk, Houston Rockets lose 135-133 to the San Antonio Spurs

Transcript: NBA Referee James Capers Comments to Pool Reporter after Rockets – Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/rVD6HF9Tca — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 4, 2019

A Rockets source is optimistic that the NBA office will take action regarding James Harden's dunk that didn't count, either awarding the win to Houston or ordering that the final 7:50 be replayed because the Rockets outscored the Spurs in regulation. The Rockets believe a... — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 4, 2019

... protest might not be necessary but will prepare to file one if the league office does not take action. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 4, 2019

The ball makes it through the net, but gets stuck and the slingshots back as the net swings up. The Rockets were optimistic that the NBA would take the required action as statistically, two points from the Rockets would have broken the tie. The Rockets want the NBA to either award the win to the Rockets or replay the final 7:50 minutes. However, the league can not simply recreate the circumstances as the Rockets' victory can not be guaranteed. Harden broke the record for the most free throws made without a miss by making 24-24 from the free-throw line.

