NBA Kiss Cam Goes Horribly Wrong During Raptors Game, Fan Says 'That's My Sister'

The Kiss Cam at NBA games is truly a gift that just keeps on giving. It is used in a creative way by arenas to entertain their guests during the breaks. The NBA Kiss Cam has been a feature that most sports venues love to make use of. It is almost always a huge success.

During an intense game on Wednesday night between two of the top Eastern Conference teams, the Kiss Cam segment took an awkward turn. During a stoppage in play in the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup, the cameras scanned the members in the audience. Things were seemingly well and nothing felt out of the ordinary. Right then, the camera panned towards two people in particular. They apparently turned out to be siblings, not each other’s date! The epic NBA Kiss Cam blunder was just one out of a very small number of mistakes the Raptors have made all year. Check out the funny video here:

NBA Kiss Cam goes wrong

Kiss cam gone wrong...



(via Raptors/The Keg) pic.twitter.com/tvNiPJInyY — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) January 23, 2020

As the woman covered her face and burst into laughter, the guy was seen mouthing the words "she is my sister". While it may be a good mood-wrecker for the two during the game, the siblings will surely have a laugh about it later. It’s a moment they would not forget. To make things better, the Raptors came up with a win. Overall, the Raptors have managed to have quite a decent season. They have surpassed almost everything that was expected from them at the beginning of the season. Check out the match highlights if you missed the game:

76ers vs Raptors highlights

