Kobe Bryant Is Dirk Nowitzki's GOAT, Mavericks Legend Heaps Praise On Lakers Legend

Recently, former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki revealed that he thinks LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is the best offensive player he has faced and seen. Dirk Nowitzki admitted this during an interview with the YouTube channel – Shot Science Basketball.

According to Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant could not be stopped irrespective of what was tried against him. He also called Bryant 'unguardable'. He talked about one of their games, where they had Kobe Bryant cornered while the shot clock was going down. Kobe Bryant was in front of the bench. Since he was being defended from the right side, Bryant turned and shot a three-pointer with his left hand. Dirk Nowitzki revealed that their players were left dumbstruck after his three-pointer.

Also read | Dirk Nowitzki expresses admiration for 'favourites' Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Mavericks legend Nowitzki reveals that Kobe Bryant was the best offensive player he faced

Dirk says “Kobe was probably the best offensive player or best player I’ve seen and faced” in his 20 year career pic.twitter.com/t7bKoKu1DP — Hoops🏀 (@HoopsAnalysis) December 30, 2019

Also read | Damian Lillard draws inspiration from Dirk Nowitzki, hints at Trail Blazers loyalty

Dirk Nowitzki also added that he feels Kobe Bryant's skill level was 'unbelievable' and had all the shots in his repertoire. Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki averaged at 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while playing for the Mavericks. Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged at 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Lakers.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic x Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/8tYrmCE2wP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Also read | NBA: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

Kobe Bryant recently attended the Mavericks vs Lakers game this week with his daughter Gigi. He met Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Mavericks' Luka Doncic. He was also seen interacting with Rich Paul.

Also read | NBA: Kobe Bryant attends Lakers game with daughter, fans delighted to see the legend at Staples