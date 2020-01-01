The Debate
Kobe Bryant Is Dirk Nowitzki's GOAT, Mavericks Legend Heaps Praise On Lakers Legend

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is the best offensive player Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki has ever faced or seen in his NBA career

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Recently, former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki revealed that he thinks LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is the best offensive player he has faced and seen. Dirk Nowitzki admitted this during an interview with the YouTube channel – Shot Science Basketball.

According to Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant could not be stopped irrespective of what was tried against him. He also called Bryant 'unguardable'. He talked about one of their games, where they had Kobe Bryant cornered while the shot clock was going down. Kobe Bryant was in front of the bench. Since he was being defended from the right side, Bryant turned and shot a three-pointer with his left hand. Dirk Nowitzki revealed that their players were left dumbstruck after his three-pointer. 

Mavericks legend Nowitzki reveals that Kobe Bryant was the best offensive player he faced

Dirk Nowitzki also added that he feels Kobe Bryant's skill level was 'unbelievable' and had all the shots in his repertoire. Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki averaged at 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while playing for the Mavericks. Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged at 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Lakers. 

Kobe Bryant recently attended the Mavericks vs Lakers game this week with his daughter Gigi. He met Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Mavericks' Luka Doncic. He was also seen interacting with Rich Paul. 

Published:
