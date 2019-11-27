Watch Kristaps Porzingis Hilariously Troll Boban Marjanovic, Wears Shirt With His Face

Kristaps Porzingis took a jab at teammate Boban Marjanovic by wearing a shirt with teammate Marjanovic’s face prominently displayed as he walked into the American Airlines Center as Dallas Mavericks took on Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India).

Kristaps Porzingis vs LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks' match against LA Clippers saw Luka Doncic struggle to score. He wasn't the only player who had a poor game, Kristaps Porzingis also had a poor outing on the court. The Latvian entered Tuesday night’s game averaging a robust 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. He scored 15 points and 10 rebounds, which was not an efficient performance from the 7-footer. He also shot 4-of-13 from the field and turned the ball over three times in the blowout loss.

NBA: Kristaps Porzingis season with Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis, 24, is in his first full NBA season as a member of the Mavericks after being traded from the New York Knicks last January. The Latvian has been recovering from an ACL tear and signed a max extension with the franchise. The one-time All-Star forward is averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

FINAL: Mavs 99 Clippers 114 behind Luka's 22 points. Time to bounce back & take it to the road as we face the Suns on Friday. 💪#MFFL | @ChoctawCasinos pic.twitter.com/Nj6d6h9GJM — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 27, 2019

NBA: Clippers vs Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) to end the Mavericks' five-game winning streak. Luka Doncic scored 22 points which also had eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He made just four of 14 field goals and committed seven turnovers. For Clippers, forward Paul George had six steals and scored 26 points, while teammate Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points.

