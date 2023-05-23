NBA Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4: Lebron James' Lakers crashes out after losing 4-0 to Nuggets

The NBA Western Conference finals reached its conclusion as Denver Nuggets have taken an unassailable lead over LA Lakers. The Lakers started brilliantly with Lebron James influencing the game in a way that was missing in the first 3 games, however, King James' 40 went in vain. The nuggets caught up with the first-half lead of 16 points and ended up winning the tie with 2 points.

A match that was supposed to announce the comeback of the Lakers in the Western Conference finals turned out to be the one declaring the end of the road for the team in the NBA 2022/23 season. Lebron James, who looked out of sorts in the first three games, delivered on the big occasion. Lebron had recorded a record 31 points in the first half and went on to score 40 eventually. But, Nuggets had the answer to everything. The Lakers had the lead after the first two quarters but Nuggets completely outplayed the Lakers in Q3. The 36-16 gap in the third quarter turned out to be the crucial factor that decided the bottom line. With a final score of 113-111, Denver Nuggets have stormed into the NBA finals.

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history on Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who overcame LeBron James’ 31-point first half and a 15-point halftime deficit with a tenacious finish in Game 4 to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.

James finished with 40 points after the highest-scoring postseason half of his career, but even the top scorer in NBA history couldn’t keep the deep, dynamic Nuggets from their sixth consecutive victory overall. James missed two tying shots in the final seconds, with Aaron Gordon appearing to block his shot at the buzzer. Jokic earned his eighth triple-double of the playoffs by the third quarter, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 NBA record for triple-doubles in a single postseason. The Serbian big man also led the Nuggets’ tenacious defensive effort despite picking up his fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter — and when Denver needed a big basket, Jokic delivered that as well. The Lakers erased a seven-point deficit and tied it with five minutes to play, but Jokic hit a 25-foot fallaway 3-pointer. After Anthony Davis hit two free throws to tie it with 1:11 left, Jokic muscled his way past Davis for the tiebreaking layup. James then badly missed a strange fallaway jumper with 26 seconds left. After Murray missed a turnaround to give the Lakers one last chance, James' drive at the buzzer was thwarted by Gordon, who scored 22 points. (Inputs from AP)