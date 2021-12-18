NBA, Lakers Vs Timberwolves: LeBron's Blunder Pass Leads To Beasley's Dunk; Watch

LeBron James made a huge blunder in the NBA match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. As the two Western Conference teams met on Saturday in an endeavour to climb the standings. While attempting a deflection off Jarred Vanderbilt's face, James ended up dropping the ball in the middle of the court, providing Malik Beasley with an incredible dunk opportunity.

The event occurred in the opening minutes of the third quarter when Vanderbilt came near to snatching the ball away from LeBron. However, LeBron was obliged to pass the ball or try a shot as soon as he picked up his dribble. To avoid a violation, LeBron attempted to deflect the ball off Vanderbilt's head but instead sent it to Beasley, who sprinted away and scored an incredible dunk.

LeBron passed it off Vanderbilt's face and Beasley dunked it 😳 pic.twitter.com/TPUrWganbW — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2021

Wolves beat Lakers

The Wolves entered the game with a 13-15 record. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell with their incredible skills ensured that the tally goes up for the Timberwolves as they helped their side emerge victorious at the Target Center arena in Minnesota. The Wolves won the game by 110-92, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring the most number of points in the match (28).

Lakers, on the other hand, had entered the match without the services of some of their top players including the likes of Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk, all of whom are placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Thomas top-scored for the Lakers as he registered 19 points to his name followed by LeBron James, who scored 18 points.

Image: AP