NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's Rookie Jersey Up For Auction, Likely To Fetch $5 Million: Report

Former NBA champion Kobe Bryant's game-worn jersey from his rookie season will be up for purchase in an online auction, starting May 18. The jersey will be auctioned off by SCP Auctions in an online sale that will run through June 4th. The jersey will be auctioned to the highest bidder and it is projected to earn between $3 million and $5 million. Bryant donned the jersey in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz during the 1996-97 season.

"We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey," David Kohler of SCP Auctions was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. According to Kohler, the seller approached him after learning that another Bryant jersey had sold for $3.69 million last year, the highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey. Kohler said the seller has owned the jersey for 25 years but now wants to sell it, adding that the market for the deceased player's memorabilia remains "very strong".

As far as the jersey that will be auctioned off later this month was worn by Bryant on April 13, 1997, and April 17, 1997, during regular-season wins against Utah and Sacramento, respectively. Bryant wore the same No. 8 jersey against Utah in the western conference playoffs on May 8 and May 10. The Lakers won the first game but lost the second, and eventually the series 4-1. The authenticity of the jersey has been verified by independent authenticators, who matched it with archival footage and videos, including a 1997 trading card.

Kobe's demise

The demand for Kobe's memorabilia has skyrocketed in the past couple of years ever since the former NBA champion was killed in a helicopter crash. Kobe, who was 41 years old at the time of his demise, died after his helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Los Angeles. Kobe was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. The incident sent shockwaves around the world, prompting people to send tributes to Kobe and his daughter, as well as condolences to the grieving family.

Image: AP

