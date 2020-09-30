NBA Legend Magic Johnson Urges Black And Latino Communities To Vote After Biden's Address

The US Presidential debate is the talk of the town as Donald Trump and Joe Bidden lock horns in their quest to become the president of the United States. The first Trump vs Biden debate was feisty, to say the least, with both candidates demonstrating a shouting match with little over a month left for the elections. In the lead up to the US Presidential debate, several NBA stars have urged people to vote during the elections scheduled for November 3.

Also Read: Delonte West Checks Into Rehab; Reunites With His Mother In Dallas Via Ex-boss Mark Cuban

NBA legend Magic Johnson urges people to vote after watching Trump vs Biden debate

NBA legend Magic Johnson was one of the many people who kept tabs on the US Presidential debate, with many claiming the upcoming elections to be the tensest in recent history. The debates which began in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, were as bad-tempered as feared with both candidates personally attacking each other. NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to urge his followers to vote during the upcoming elections. Referring to Joe Bidden's closing address, Magic Johnson tweeted that the black and Latino communities in the United States should vote in the US presidential elections.

Also Read: NBA Reveals Incredible-looking Finals Court From Disney Bubble In Orlando

After watching the debate I’m just speechless. The key takeaway is exactly what Vice President Joe Biden addressed in his closing remarks, we must get out and vote!! Especially Black and Latino communities! #BidenHarris #Debates2020 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 30, 2020

The former US vice-president claimed that they are set to ensure that people who want to vote in person are able to vote, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. The NBA have been on the forefront in encouraging people to vote, with many stars including LeBron James, Chris Paul and Doc Rivers having encouraged people to make a vote in the forthcoming US Presidential elections. The NBA has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protest in the country and have drawn the ire of incumbent US President Donald Trump on multiple occasions. Trump had allegedly threatened the NBA that their boycott after Jacob Blake's shooting claiming that there will be consequences for the same.

Also Read: Lakers Fans Divided Over Leaked "classic" Blue And White Throwback Jersey

The league remain proactive of advocating social justice and are working on multiple social justice programs and advertising spots during their time at the Orlando bubble to promote "civic engagement". NBA arenas are set to be converted into voting places for the 2020 presidential election. According to the NBA statement in association with the NBPA, team governors will work with local elections officials to convert facilities into voting locations for the 2020 general elections to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID-19.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Law Passed In California, Bans Taking Unauthorised Photos Of Accident Sites

(Image Courtesy: AP)