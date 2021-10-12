NBA: List Of Top Quality Free Agents Still Looking For Team In 2021/22

With a long season up ahead and countless things that could happen to the players like long-term injuries, drop in form, suspensions, and even players not being able to play because they have not been vaccinated for COVID. There are countless reasons as to why a team may suddenly require the services of the NBA's free agents that are yet to be signed even after the signing frenzy is over.

The likes of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Aron Baynes, Jeff Teague, Tyler Johnson, Langston Galloway are just some of the top few players who are still on the NBA free agents list. Let's take a closer look as to why they are the top choices if a team needs reinforcements:

Langston Galloway

It is surprising that no team picked the 29-year-old guard who connected 42.4% of his 3-point attempts for the Suns. The season prior to that with the Detroit Pistons he averaged 10.3 points on 39.9% shooting for the deep.

Jeff Teague

May not be a starter anymore, but the former All-Star is still a veteran ball-handler and many teams would be glad to have him on their ranks to further their depth. He scored a crucial 11 points in 12 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 against the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Tyler Johnson

He has averaged 17 minutes over the past seven seasons despite not being drafted in 2014. For the Nets last season, he shot 36.4% from 3-point range and put up 13.8 points per game in the 2020 playoffs with Brooklyn.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

He did so well for the Toronto Raptors as they tried to defend their championship. He was averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals in nearly 19 minutes per game in 2019-20. Since then he has not found a home in the NBA and has been in Turkey.

Aron Baynes

While Phoenix Sun's Deandre Ayton was out serving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Aron Baynes stepped in and registered 11.5 ppg and 5.6 rpg and hit 35.1% of his 3-pointers in the 2019/20 season. Following that he had a bout with COVID and a knee contusion that prevented him from playing and last season he just could not get going for Toronto averaging just 6.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, and shot 26.2% on 3-pointers.

The NBA has warned the Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets that the COVID protocols set by local governments would prohibit any unvaccinated player from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco, any of these teams may require free agents.

