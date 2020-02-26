HOU Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns on Thursday, February 27, 6:30 AM IST (Monday, February 26, 5:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The Rockets currently have a 37-20 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have a 28-29 record and are ranked 8th on the Western Conference. Fans can also play the HOU vs MEM game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs MEM Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team: Player performances

Ja Morant is currently the Grizzlies' top scorer with an average of 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. follows with an average of 16.9 points. Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and Jae Crowder also have averages above 10. Unsurprisingly, James Harden is the top scorer for the Rockets with an average of 35.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 27.2 points. Clint Capela, Danuel House, Eric Gordon SG and Ben McLemore also have averages above 10.

Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team injury updates

Rockets' Eric Gordon was suffering from a knee injury and is expected to play against the Grizzlies. Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke is out for at least two weeks.

Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team squad

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team squad – Houston Rockets

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team squad – Memphis Grizzlies

De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas.

HOU vs MEM Dream11 team prediction

Rockets start as favourites to win

Note - The HOU vs MEM Dream11 team predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest