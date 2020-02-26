HOU Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns on Thursday, February 27, 6:30 AM IST (Monday, February 26, 5:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The Rockets currently have a 37-20 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have a 28-29 record and are ranked 8th on the Western Conference. Fans can also play the HOU vs MEM game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs MEM Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Ja Morant is currently the Grizzlies' top scorer with an average of 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. follows with an average of 16.9 points. Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and Jae Crowder also have averages above 10. Unsurprisingly, James Harden is the top scorer for the Rockets with an average of 35.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 27.2 points. Clint Capela, Danuel House, Eric Gordon SG and Ben McLemore also have averages above 10.
Rockets start as favourites to win
