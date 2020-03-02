MIA Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NBA Live Details

Miami Heat will go up against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Monday night. Here is the MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction along with other NBA updates. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler will go head-to-head against each other with both players being touted as potential NBA MVP contenders this season. You can play the MIA vs MIL Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIA vs MIL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MIA vs MIL Dream11: Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks' recent NBA win

"When they want to double-team you, that's a compliment." pic.twitter.com/a9k9T1lsFM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2020

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction - Miami Heat squad

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction - Milwaukee Bucks squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, D.J. Wilson

MIA vs MIL Dream11 Match Schedule

Date: Monday, March 2, 2020 (Tuesday, March 3, 2020 IST)

Kick-Off: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena

MIA vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: G Hill.

Shooting-guards: J Butler

Small-forwards: D Robinson, D Jones

Power-forwards: G Antetokounmpo (SP), M Leonard

Centre: R Lopez, B Adebayo

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win against Miami Heat in their NBA matchup on Monday.

Note: Please keep in mind that the MIA vs MIL Dream11 predictions are made with our own analysis. The MIA vs MIL Dream11 predictions do not guarantee positive results in your games.

