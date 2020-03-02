MIA Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NBA Live Details

Miami Heat will go up against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Monday night. Here is the MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction along with other NBA updates. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler will go head-to-head against each other with both players being touted as potential NBA MVP contenders this season. You can play the MIA vs MIL Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIA vs MIL Dream11 predictions and squad details.
"When they want to double-team you, that's a compliment." pic.twitter.com/a9k9T1lsFM— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2020
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, D.J. Wilson
Date: Monday, March 2, 2020 (Tuesday, March 3, 2020 IST)
Kick-Off: 6:00 AM IST
Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena
Point-guards: G Hill.
Shooting-guards: J Butler
Small-forwards: D Robinson, D Jones
Power-forwards: G Antetokounmpo (SP), M Leonard
Centre: R Lopez, B Adebayo
Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win against Miami Heat in their NBA matchup on Monday.
