SAS Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Tuesday, March 3, 7:00 AM IST (Monday, March 2, 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The Spurs currently have a 25-33 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The Pacers have a 36-24 win-loss record and are ranked 6th on the Eastern Conference. Fans can also play the SAS vs IND game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAS vs IND Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.

SAS vs IND Dream11 team: Player performances

DeMar DeRozan has been Spurs' top performer this NBA season with an average of 22.6 points per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has an average of 18.8 points. Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray also have averages above 10. TJ Warren is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 18.4 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (16.4 ppg), Jeremy Lamb (12.5 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.6 ppg) have also been performing well.

SAS vs IND Dream11 team injury updates

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltlt might not play against the Pacers. No Pacers player is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming game.

SAS vs IND Dream11 team squad

SAS vs IND Dream11 team squad – San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White.

SAS vs IND Dream11 team squad – Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

SAS vs IND Dream11 team prediction

SAS vs IND Dream11 prediction

Pacers start as favourites to win

Note - The SAS vs IND Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your games.

