SAS Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Tuesday, March 3, 7:00 AM IST (Monday, March 2, 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The Spurs currently have a 25-33 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The Pacers have a 36-24 win-loss record and are ranked 6th on the Eastern Conference. Fans can also play the SAS vs IND game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAS vs IND Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.
DeMar DeRozan has been Spurs' top performer this NBA season with an average of 22.6 points per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has an average of 18.8 points. Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray also have averages above 10. TJ Warren is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 18.4 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (16.4 ppg), Jeremy Lamb (12.5 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.6 ppg) have also been performing well.
