NBA Live Stream: How To Watch Bucks Vs Celtics, Team News, Predictions And TV Channel

Eastern Conference giants Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in their first games of the new NBA season on Wednesday. The Bucks will travel to Boston for the game, which will kick off at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, December 24 in India. Here's a look at how to watch Bucks vs Celtics live stream, team news and game preview.

Bucks vs Celtics team news and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have made moves in the offseason, acquiring Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans which increases the strength of their roster considerably. With Giannis also committing his future to the Bucks, Milwaukee have done the don things fairly right in the transaction window and will hope that results can translate on the pitch. However, their failure to complete a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic might hurt them as the season progresses, with Bucks yet to have a definite player for their fifth starter spot.

With the season opener against the Bucks looming tomorrow night, the team reflects on the preseason and where they want to improve. pic.twitter.com/fkCDaOolmI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2020

Nonetheless, a big three of Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Khris Middleton is promising enough and Bucks are expected to have a fast start this season, and replicate their success from the league stage last season. The Celtics, on the other hand, were dealt a huge blow when Gordon Hayward decided to join the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are now the faces of the franchise and a lot will depend on them if the Celtics have to rise to the top again.

The Celtics are without Kemba Walker, while newly signed guard Tristan Thompson is listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue. Jeff Teague is likely to make his official debut for Boston, and the Celtics will hope that their new signing can fill a sizeable hole in their offence after Walker's injury and Hayward's exit. The Bucks are favourites for this clash, and Celtics will have to pull up their socks if they aim to be in contention for a win.

Bucks vs Celtics team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez Boston Celtics: Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

NBA live stream: How to watch Bucks vs Celtics live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, December 24.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks, Celtics Instagram)