NBA Live Stream: How To Watch Lakers Vs Rockets, H2h And More

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets lock horns for the second time in a space of three days at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, January 12. The rematch between the two Western Conference giants in the NBA is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Lakers vs Rockets team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the blockbuster clash.

ALSO READ: NBA G League Draft Result: Admiral Schofield Goes At No.1 To Hornets' Affiliate Greensboro

Lakers vs Rockets game preview

The Lakers recorded their eighth win of the season on Sunday following a 120-102 win over the Rockets. Anthony Davis ran the show with 27 points, while LeBron James added 18 points to guide the Lakers to a relatively comfortable victory. Frank Vogel's side have gotten off to a positive start this campaign but the defending NBA champions are still looking to improve as the season progresses. The Lakers suffered defeat against the San Antonio Spurs last week but bounced back with back-to-back wins and have now won six of their last seven games in the NBA.

ALSO READ: NBA Scores: Wizards Bag First Home Win, Raptors Lose As Siakam Misses Another Game-winner

On the other hand, the Rockets will be desperate to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend. Stephen Silas' side have had a poor start to the campaign this season, losing five games already. The Rockets are currently in 14th place in the conference standings and will need to get their campaign back on track soon. Fortunately for the Rockets, James Harden has continued to deliver stellar performances despite handing in a trade request in the offseason.

Lakers vs Rockets prediction and H2H

The Lakers and Rockets have faced each other 229 times and the Lakers have a glaring advantage in the H2H record, winning 139 games. The Rockets have won 85 games against the Lakers. Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a win for the Lakers.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Partying With Drake In Toronto? Nets Star Breaks NBA COVID-19 Rules In Video

Lakers vs Rockets team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Lakers, the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is listed as questionable. Jared Dudley and Wesley Matthews are ruled out due to injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is listed as probable for the game on Tuesday.

For the Rockets, Bodric Thomas is ruled out for the clash against the Lakers. Erick Gordon and John Wall are listed as questionable. Chris Clemens and Mason Jones are ruled out.

How to watch Lakers vs Rockets live?

In the USA, the Lakers vs Rockets live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and fuboTV. However, the Lakers vs Rockets telecast won't be available in India. Fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

ALSO READ: NBA Postpones Games In Dallas And Chicago Due To Increasing COVID-19 Cases?

Image Credits - Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets Instagram