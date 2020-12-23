NBA Live Stream: How To Watch Rockets Vs Thunder, Team News, Predictions And TV Channel

The Houston Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Day 2 of the new NBA season on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston and will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 24. Here's a look at how to watch Rockets vs Thunder live stream, team news and our game preview.

Rockets vs Thunder team news and preview

All eyes will be on James Harden as Rockets begin their new season amidst turmoil and a rebuild. At the end of the last season, Mike D'Antoni and Daryl Morey announced their departures with Stephan Silas and Rafael Stone subsequently drafted in for the new season. Russell Westbrook was traded to the Wizards for John Wall, while DeMarcus Cousins was given yet another opportunity to remind the NBA of his talents while Christian Wood was picked up in free agency.

The squad is excited for the season to start! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1bTUpc6oml — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 8, 2020

While that is some decent business overlooking the fact that Wall and Cousins are both returning from serious injuries, Harden's intention to leave has rocked the Rockets camp, which makes it vital for Silas and co. to start their campaign well. Harden's former franchise OKC Thunder are also in a rebuild of sorts, having traded Chris Paul and Denis Schroder to Phoenix and Lakers respectively. Injuries have further hurt their chances of a good start, with the likes of Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome out injured.

Thunder are placing their bets on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to carry the team, with General Manager Sam Presti having accumulated a stunning 17 future first-round picks through 2026 to rebuild the roster. Only three players remain from Thunder's game 7 loss to Houston last year, and it will be interesting to see how the new-look OKC outfit fare in the league. The Rockets are favourites, but Thunder pack a surprise punch and could well deliver the knockout blow on Wednesday.

Rockets vs Thunder team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Houston Rockets: John Wall, James Harden, Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, Christian Wood

John Wall, James Harden, Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, Christian Wood Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Al Horford

NBA live stream: How to watch Rockets vs Thunder live stream?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The upcoming game will be nationally broadcast live on TNT. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy NBA League Pass to watch live games. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

