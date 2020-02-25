TOR Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns on Tuesday, February 26, 6:00 AM IST (Monday, February 25, 4:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The Raptors currently have a 42-15 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 46-8 record.. Fans can also play the TOR vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs MIL Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team: Player performances

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the charts for Bucks with an average of 29.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10. Pascal Siakam is leading the charts for Raptors with an average of 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Kyle Lowry follows with an average of 19.4 points. Fred VanVleet (17.7 ppg), Norman Powell (16.1 ppg), Serge Ibaka (15.3 ppg) and OG Anunoby (10.2 ppg) have also performed well.

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team injury updates

No Bucks or Raptors player is currently listed as questionable or out of the upcoming game.

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team squad

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team squad – Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Shamorie Ponds, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet.

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team squad – Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

TOR vs MIL Dream11 team prediction

Bucks start as favourites to win.

Note - The TOR vs Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

