TOR Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns on Tuesday, February 26, 6:00 AM IST (Monday, February 25, 4:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The Raptors currently have a 42-15 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 46-8 record.. Fans can also play the TOR vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs MIL Dream11 team, predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career
Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the charts for Bucks with an average of 29.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10. Pascal Siakam is leading the charts for Raptors with an average of 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Kyle Lowry follows with an average of 19.4 points. Fred VanVleet (17.7 ppg), Norman Powell (16.1 ppg), Serge Ibaka (15.3 ppg) and OG Anunoby (10.2 ppg) have also performed well.
Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris
Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently
Bucks start as favourites to win.
Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest