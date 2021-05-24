NBA Midseason Tournament Gets Flak From Jamal Murray And Others

With 72 games, the NBA 2020-21 season has been altered and different from the very beginning. The All-Star Game was added amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while a play-in tournament was introduced few weeks before the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, it received criticism from fans and players. Now, reports hint at a midseason season, which might further change the format of one campaign.

Jamal Murray is against NBA midseason tournament

Plz @nba stop with all these tournament talks. No need to make season complex — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 23, 2021

"Plz @nba stop with all these tournament talks. No need to make season complex," Murray wrote on Twitter, candid about his views about the midseason tournament idea. Fans and others seemed to agree with the same, unsure what it would bring to the table. Many pointed out that while a play-in tournament was a good idea to amplify the competition as the regular season ends, a midseason tournament might not have the same results.

Many are viewing the whole idea as the NBA's idea to boost rating, which they believe will not happen. ESPN further reported that the league will talk to the teams along with the players association. However, making a new tournament will not be easy for the league.

What is NBA midseason tournament format?

Reports add that for a new tournament to be initiated, the NBA will need approval from the NBPA and two-thirds of the total 30 teams. While no proper format is finalised, the league could look at something similar to football, which will be tied to the regular season. Another idea was to include a single-elimination tournament with eight teams, where the winning team players will get $1 million.

James Harden laughed at the question of playing an in-season tournament in the NBA:



"Are we in college?"



(via @mshap2)pic.twitter.com/EEDxCSwEh2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2019

In 2019, James Harden had rejected the idea of an in-season tournament. Harden seemed against it, asking if they were all still in college.

NBA playoffs 2021: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers results

While Jamal Murray is out for the season, the Denver Nuggets have made it to the NBA playoffs vs the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in a 123-109 encounter, Damian Lillard scoring 34 points. Nikola Jokic, who is an MVP candidate this season, also scored 34 points for the Nuggets. The next game is scheduled on Monday, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST).

