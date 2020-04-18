NBA, NBPA Agree To Withhold 25% Of Player Salaries From May 15: Report

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have reached a decision to withhold 25% of the player paychecks from May 15. Ever since the NBA announced it's suspension, reports have hinted at the NBA and NBPA planning to implement an NBA salary cut. The NBA 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

NBA withhold salary: NBPA, NBA withhold salary of players starting May 15

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed on the withholding of 25 percent of each player paycheck beginning on May 15. Deal gives gradual reduction in salary should Force Majeure provision be enacted with cancellation of regular season games. May 1 checks will be paid in full. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2020

NBA withhold salary: NBA and NBPA's statement on the 25% NBA salary cut

The NBA/NBPA announce their agreement on player pay pic.twitter.com/3s8wd80bsX — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 17, 2020

As per their statement, the NBA and NBA have taken the decision to reduce salaries in case the NBA 2019-20 season is permanently cancelled. This was so that the league could ensure a more gradual reduction in the salary. The partial reductions will begin from May 15, the players' twice-a-month payment date. The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) can also demand a reduction in the compensation offered to the players in case of a 'Force Majeure' event. This event can be a government order or an epidemic and will reduce the pay after taking into account all the missed games. Players will still receive their salaries due on May 1.

While the NBA has been reported to be eager to make a comeback, no official decision has been made. In a recent interview, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that they do not expect a decision to be made before at least May. However, ESPN had recently reported that the league is looking at a 25-day window which will allow the players to get ready to play.

"What they're looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window."



–@WindhorstESPN details the NBA's back-to-basketball plan pic.twitter.com/7MrQycg11C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020

