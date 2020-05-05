NBA, NBPA Have Donated Whopping $5.5 Million For Coronavirus Relief Efforts: Report

NBA players have consistently shown their support during the COVID-19 crisis, coming together to donate millions of dollars for coronavirus relief. The NBA players and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have reportedly donated $5.5 million since the onset of the pandemic in March. Around 97 players have donated money, while the NBPA has made its own donations to non-profit organizations over the months.

NBA donation: NBA players donated money for arena workers

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love was the first to donate $100,000 to the workers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. He informed everyone of his intentions through the message and stated that the entire situation is definitely overwhelming. Love also hoped others can donate and help the community as well.

Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin joined Love in donating $100,000 for workers at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo also donated $100,000 for the employees at Fiserv Forum. In his Instagram post, Antetokounmpo added that he was following Kevin Love's lead and wanted to help people. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe and other Milwaukee Bucks players also helped workers at the forum.

Thank you @kevinlove — coming through in the clutch 🙏



We’re behind you, as we also announced earlier today that we are compensating all of our @RMFieldHouse hourly and event staff team members as if every game and every event is still taking place! — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 12, 2020

NBA donation: Gobert among NBA players with coronavirus to donate for COVID-19 relief

The league was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Gobert has now recovered and donated $500,000 to stadium workers affected by the pandemic in Utah, Oklahoma and his country France. In his statement, Rudy Gobert expressed gratitude towards people working on the virus and stated that he wanted to give back to his home in Utah and France, including his Utah Jazz family.

NBA donation: Myles Turner, Warriors donate for coronavirus relief

Indiana Pacers Myles Turner also donated $500,000 to Texas Health Resources to help them fight against COVID-19 after his father was treaded for COVID-19. New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson also pledged to cover salaries of players at the Smoothie King Center for 30 days. The NBA and NBPA have also pledged to raise $50 million for COVID-19 relief.

While players like Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry have not donated money directly, they have helped feed families in Akron and California respectively. The Warriors organization have also come together to donate around $1 million for workers at their home arena Chase Center.

