NBA News: Celtics Sign 2nd-round Draft Pick Jordan Walsh, Forward Oshae Brissett

The Boston Celtics signed second-round draft pick Jordan Walsh on Thursday and also reached a deal with former Pacers forward Oshae Brissett.

The No. 38 selection in the draft, Walsh averaged about seven points, four rebounds and one steal while helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his lone season with the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to play for the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

Brissett has appeared in 172 games over four seasons with Toronto and Indiana. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned All-G League Second Team honors in 2020-21 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points and just under 10 rebounds per game.