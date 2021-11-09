NBA: Nikola Jokic's Shoulder Slam To Markieff Morris Might Land Him In Lengthy Suspension

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is likely to face a lengthy suspension after the league MVP was ejected on Monday night after just two minutes and 39 seconds. He retaliated to a hard foul by aggressively blindsiding Markieff Morris from behind.

Jokic hit Morris with a hard right forearm shove, thereby sending the Miami Heats player to the floor and forcing him to receive treatment. There is no doubt that the National Basketball Association (NBA) will review Jokic's challenge as fans await what action they will take.

Nikola Jokic likely to face lengthy suspension and fine

Miami Heats coach Erik Spoelstra was disgusted with Nikola Jokic's challenge as he told reporters after the game, "That was a very dangerous and dirty play. Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That's how I saw it. And the play after, that's just absolutely uncalled for."

Meanwhile, Jokic himself admitted that he was unhappy with the way he reacted but attempted to justify why he took a shove at Markieff Morris' back. After the game, the Denver Nuggets' star told reporters, "It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. ... I thought it was going to be a take foul. ... I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself."

Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat.



Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

After watching the clip, Jokic added, "I don't know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back [after the shove], so I feel really bad. ... It's a bad move." Meanwhile, the Miami Heats coach revealed that Morris was doing fine as he was moving around in the locker room despite being on the receiving end of a hard foul. If at all Nikola Jokic is suspended by the NBA, it will be a huge loss for the Denver Nuggets as he scored a triple-double of 25 points: 15 rebounds and 10 assists on Monday and has been their MVP for the season.