NBA Play-in Scores: Clutch LeBron Seals 7th Seed, Warriors & Grizzlies To Battle For No.8

LeBron James showed why he is one of the greatest players in the NBA as he scored a clutch three-pointer to clinch the seventh seed for defending champions Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, another rising star Ja Morant ended San Antonio Spurs' hopes of making the playoffs in the ongoing NBA play-in tournament. Here's a look at the NBA play-in scores, Warriors vs Lakers box score and the NBA playoffs bracket following the NBA results on May 20 (May 19 EST).

NBA play-in scores: Grizzlies set up Warriors rematch after win over Spurs

The experience on the San Antonio Spurs roster looked to threaten the Memphis Grizzlies, but the hosts had their youthful exuberance to thank as they kept their playoff hopes alive. DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay scored 20 points each of the Spurs, but were no match for the trio of Ja Morant, Jonas Valančiūnas and Dillon Brooks who combined for 67 points to help Memphis clinch a thrilling 100-96 win. The defeat ends San Antonio's season, while the Grizzlies will have another shot at making the playoffs when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Memphis had a comfortable 21-point lead over the Spurs in the first quarter, but San Antonio came back strongly with a 17-0 run in the second quarter to make it an exciting contest. The Grizzlies have thrived in their win-or-go-home game, and will hope to do so again on Friday against the Warriors.

NBA results: LeBron James clutch three-pointer overshadows Curry brilliance as Lakers clinch 7th seed

Los Angeles Lakers recovered from a 13-point deficit at half-time to clinch a monumental 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. A fit-again LeBron James ran the show for the defending champions with a stunning triple-double, crowned with a clutch three-pointer which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Staples Center. The 36-year-old posted 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, despite playing in only four of the regular season's last 30 games to set up a playoff clash against second seed Phoenix Suns. Warriors, meanwhile, tanked yet another Steph Curry show, who ended with a game-high 37 points. Golden State will now face off against the Grizzlies in a knockout game for the 8th seed.

LEBRON JAMES' WINNER ON A LOOP! pic.twitter.com/jxhzjV95pR — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

Western Conference play-in results: Warriors vs Lakers box score

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry - 37p/7r/3a

Andrew Wiggins - 21p/3r/2a/1b

Kent Bazemore- 10p/4r/1a/5s

Jordan Poole- 10p/1r/3a

Juan Toscano Anderson - 9p/6r/1a/1b

Kevon Looney - 6p/13r/1a/2b

Mychal Mulder- 5p/3r/1b

Draymond Green- 2p/9r/8a/3b/3s

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James- 22p/11r/10a/2s

Anthony Davis- 25p/12r/2a/2s

Andre Drummond- 4p/7r/10a

Dennis Schroder- 12p/3r/5a/1s

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope- 10p/3r/2a/3s

Kyle Kuzma- 6p/6r/6a/2s

Montrezl Harrell- 4p/3r/1s

Wesley Matthews- 3p/1r/1s

Alex Caruso- 14p/3r/2a/3s

Talen Horton-Tucker- 3p/1s

Western Conference play-in results: NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards/Indiana Pacers (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors/Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

(Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter)