NBA Play-in Tournament Results: Pacers Rout Hornets, Celtics Clinch Playoffs Berth

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the NBA playoffs after scoring 50 points against the Washington Wizards in his team's 118-100 victory in the play-in round on Tuesday night. In the other play-in game on Tuesday, the Pacers hammered the Hornets to put James Borrego's team out of postseason contention. Here's a look at the NBA play-in tournament results from the East.

NBA play-in Eastern Conference: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics report

In the first of the NBA play-in tournament results, the Boston Celtics were one of the NBA's worst teams over the final month of the regular season but thanks to Jayson Tatum they now have the chance to make a playoff run. With their 118-100 win over the Wizards, the Celtics eventually secured the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn. In the absence of star man Jaylen Brown, Tatum rose to the occasion and dropped 50 points for the Celtics, with 32 of them coming in the second half of the Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics game.

Kemba Walker added 29 points for Boston as well. The Wizards will now host the Indiana Pacers, who rolled over the Charlotte Hornets in the other play-in game on Tuesday, for the eighth seed. The winner of that game will face the Philadelphia Sixers, the top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points for the Wizards against the Celtics. Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 14 rebounds while Ish Smith had 17 points.

NBA play-in Eastern Conference: Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers report

In other NBA scores, the Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers game was also critical. Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the other Eastern Conference play-in game, which took place in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will face off against the Washington Wizards for the final playoff spot in the East.

The Pacers shot a robust 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from 3-point range to eliminate the Hornets from postseason contention. Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists for the Pacers, who overcame the absence of Caris LeVert due to the league's health and safety protocol. T.J. McConnell had 17 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogdon collected 16 points and eight assists in his return from a 10-game absence due to a right hamstring injury.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges scored 23 points and Cody Zeller made all seven of his shots to finish with 17 points off the bench. Terry Rozier had 16 points despite missing 13 of 20 shots from the floor, including all nine from the 3-point range.

Image Credits - Celtics, Pacers Instagram