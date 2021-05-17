NBA Play-in Tournament Rules And Prediction For Eastern Conference

The NBA's idea for a play-in tournament seemed to be a success, fans loving the end-of-the-season energy it brought along. In the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards ended their season on a high note, finishing as the No. 8 seed. Fans seem excited for the Boston Celtics-Wizards showdown, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook looking to lead their team to the playoffs.

The Hornets will face the Indiana Pacers – both teams having played with their ups and downs. While the Hornets appeared to play consistently, they lost their last five games. The Pacers, who have won some and lost some, could have hoped for a better regular-season run.

NBA play-in tournament rules

According to the NBA play-in tournament rules, the NBA will be conducting two four-team play-in tournaments, which will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. Slightly different from last year's games, this tournament will feature all four teams from the seventh seed to the tenth seed in both conferences. The play-in tournament will begin on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the NBA play-in tournament (Game 1), where the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete, where the losing team will be knocked out. The winner will face the Game 1 losing team. Whoever wins will clinch the final playoff spot in the conference.

Eastern Conference play-in tournament schedule

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

NBA play-in tournament prediction

The Washington Wizards, currently placed eighth, will beat the Celtics to secure their postseason spot. The Celtics will face the Hornets, who might beat the Pacers to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Hornets, however, have ended their regular season on a five-game skid.

NBA play-in tournament bracket

WIZARDS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



SEE YOU IN BOSTON ON TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/HzkyArOxCa — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 16, 2021

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics (No. 7) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

Indiana Pacers (No. 9) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 10)

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Memphis Grizzlies (No. 9) vs San Antonio Spurs (No. 10)

What will the current NBA playoffs bracket be?

Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs (Q) Miami Heat (No. 6)

(Q) New York Knicks (No. 4) vs (Q) Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs (Q) Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs (Q) Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)