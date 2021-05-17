NBA Play-in Tournament Rules And Prediction For Western Conference

On Sunday (Monday IST), the 2020-21 NBA regular season wrapped up, finalising the play-in tournament bracket. In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies will meet the San Antonio Spurs for one matchup. Both teams have had somewhat similar seasons, playing with their own ups and downs. The second matchup, however, will feature a LeBron James vs Steph Curry clash.

James and Curry have faced each other four times in the NBA Finals. The last time they met, Curry and Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals. While it won't be a traditional playoff series, fans are convinced it will be the perfect way into the postseason.

"It’ll be a different scenario, but another chapter in it," Curry said. "At the end of the day, you expect greatness. That’s the part I’ve enjoyed so much about playing in the finals against him ... those games that matter, it just brings out another level of intensity and excitement and a sense of urgency about it, because you know how good you have to play to win games like that".

NBA play-in tournament rules

According to the NBA play-in tournament rules, the NBA will be conducting two four-team play-in tournaments, which will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. Slightly different from last year's games, this tournament will feature all four teams from the seventh seed to the tenth seed in both conferences. The play-in tournament will begin on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the NBA play-in tournament (Game 1), where the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete, where the losing team will be knocked out. The winner will face the Game 1 losing team. Whoever wins will clinch the final playoff spot in the conference.

Western Conference play-in tournament schedule

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs GSW – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

NBA play-in tournament prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will head to the playoffs after the play-in tournament.

NBA play-in tournament bracket

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics (No. 7) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

Indiana Pacers (No. 9) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 10)

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Memphis Grizzlies (No. 9) vs San Antonio Spurs (No. 10)

What will the current NBA playoffs bracket be?

Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs (Q) Miami Heat (No. 6)

(Q) New York Knicks (No. 4) vs (Q) Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs (Q) Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs (Q) Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

