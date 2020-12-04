NBA Players Won't Get Tested For Marijuana During The 2020/21 Season: Report

NBA players won't get tested for marijuana or other recreational drugs during the course of the 2020/21 season as per latest reports. The league had adopted the policy during the Orlando bubble last year after an agreement between the NBA and the NBPA as both looked to limit close contact situations amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA marijuana policy comes in at a time where more and more US states have grown more lenient about punishing people for weed.

NBA drug testing: Players won't get tested for weed next season as Orlando bubble policy continues

According to Ben Dowsett, the NBA won't be testing players for marijuana during the upcoming season, continuing their policy from the Orlando Bubble. The agreement was only temporary at the time, as NBA looked to limit both close-contact situations amidst the pandemic and help relieve stress levels during the extensive quarantine and high-stress bubble life. In June, Shams Charania of The Athletic had reported that the NBPA and NBA had agreed to conduct tests for performace enchancing drugs, but not recreational drugs.

Important clarification here, per source: The NBA's random marijuana testing program will not run for 20-21, as reported below. However, testing FOR CAUSE - that is, past offenders or those who have given reasonable cause to suspect use - will continue. https://t.co/repVxFL2Ri — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 4, 2020

League sources: Continuing a theme from the Orlando bubble, the NBA will not test its players for marijuana for the upcoming 2020-21 season. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020

The NBA marijuana policy comes in after New Jersey and Arizona residents voted to sanction the use of recreational marijuana last month, while South Dakota became the first state to legalise medical and recreational use at the same time. The movement for nationwide legalisation of weed is already growing exponentially, and according to ESPN, there are only six states where one of the four major sports teams play that hasn't legalized weed in one form or another: Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Marijuana is already legal in nine of the states and districts that the NBA plays in and researchers have proven that the drug provides healing effects for the body as well as helping with anxiety.

Sources say this decision is largely based on COVID safety - just another way of limiting unnecessary contacts.



However, there's also significant expectation from many in the league that the entire marijuana testing program is on the way out in the near future. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020

Many athletes have advocated the use of marijuana during the season in the past, as it helps them cope with injuries and the stress levels of the playing week in, week out. The NBA drug testing could set per cent for other leagues to follow, but commissioner Adam Silver is aware of the negative ramifications the decision could bring. The NBA chief had earlier stated that the league has to be careful when they change their policies because they're clearly sending a message to young people. Silver noted that just like alcohol, one has to teach young people how to use a substance appropriately and responsibly so it doesn’t overwhelm their life.

