NBA Playoffs 2021: All You Need To Know Ahead Of Regular Season Run-in

The 2020-21 NBA season, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is finally heading into the playoffs. While a play-in tournament will be preceding the playoffs, fans are still excited to see how the already qualified teams would do. That being said, the NBA Playoffs 2021 will begin towards the end of May, continuing into July. Here is more on the NBA Playoffs 2021 and NBA Playoffs Bracket.

NBA Playoffs bracket (If the playoffs start now)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7)

Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 5)

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

When are NBA playoffs? NBA playoffs schedule

Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

While the actual playoffs format will remain the same, the NBA have introduced a play-in tournament as well. Although some players are against the idea, this idea for the play-in tournament was unanimously approved. After the regular season ends, the NBA playoffs date is May 18. While the idea has received mixed reactions, it is expected to amp up the playoffs competition. Sometimes, teams at the bottom of the table tend to drop their performance towards the end. With a new format, more teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

What is NBA play-in tournament?

According to the rules, the NBA will be conducting two four-team play-in tournaments, which will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. Slightly different from last year's games, this tournament will feature all four teams from the seventh seed to the tenth seed in both conferences. The play-in tournament will begin after the regular season comes to an end. As of now, every team only has a few regular-season games left.

The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the play-in tournament, and the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete in the play-in tournament. The team losing will be knocked out.

