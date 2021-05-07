NBA Playoffs Bracket 2021: NBA Standings And Playoff Picture

Quick links:
When the NBA 2020-21 season began, not many were expecting a play-in tournament between four teams in each conference. Going by the reactions from players like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, certain NBA players might have a problem with the league's latest decision. Here are details about the playoffs, and how the NBA playoff bracket would look right now.
The @LAClippers move up to #3 in the West!— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2021
Teams ranked 7-10 will participate in the #StateFarmPlayIn Tournament after the regular season (May 18-21) to secure the final two spots in the Playoffs for each conference. pic.twitter.com/OPfjTqvlO2
As per the current NBA standings, a total of seven teams have qualified for the playoffs – three in the East and four in the West. As per the new play-in tournament announced in the league, only the top six teams in each conference will have a confirmed playoff spot. The No. 7 to the No. 10 seed from each conference will be participating in the playoffs.
The No. 7 and No. 8 seeded teams will play each other, the losing team getting a chance to play once again for a playoff spot. The ninth and tenth seed will play each other, where the losing team will be eliminated. The winner will get one more chance at the postseason, competing against the team that lost the other clash. The winner will secure the eighth playoff spot.
When the Golden State Warriors began the 2020-21 season with a series of losses, no one expected them to make it to the playoffs. However, led by Steph Curry in the middle of his historic campaign, the team is now placed eighth in the West. While they do not have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, they will surely have at least one chance to compete and make it to the playoffs.