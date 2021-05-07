NBA Playoffs Bracket 2021: NBA Standings And Playoff Picture

When the NBA 2020-21 season began, not many were expecting a play-in tournament between four teams in each conference. Going by the reactions from players like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, certain NBA players might have a problem with the league's latest decision. Here are details about the playoffs, and how the NBA playoff bracket would look right now.

What could be the current NBA playoffs bracket 2021?

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Miami Heat (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Boston Celtics (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

NBA standings: What is the current NBA playoffs picture?

The @LAClippers move up to #3 in the West!



Teams ranked 7-10 will participate in the #StateFarmPlayIn Tournament after the regular season (May 18-21) to secure the final two spots in the Playoffs for each conference. pic.twitter.com/OPfjTqvlO2 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2021

As per the current NBA standings, a total of seven teams have qualified for the playoffs – three in the East and four in the West. As per the new play-in tournament announced in the league, only the top six teams in each conference will have a confirmed playoff spot. The No. 7 to the No. 10 seed from each conference will be participating in the playoffs.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seeded teams will play each other, the losing team getting a chance to play once again for a playoff spot. The ninth and tenth seed will play each other, where the losing team will be eliminated. The winner will get one more chance at the postseason, competing against the team that lost the other clash. The winner will secure the eighth playoff spot.

When does NBA playoffs start?

Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

What are the Warriors playoffs chances?

When the Golden State Warriors began the 2020-21 season with a series of losses, no one expected them to make it to the playoffs. However, led by Steph Curry in the middle of his historic campaign, the team is now placed eighth in the West. While they do not have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, they will surely have at least one chance to compete and make it to the playoffs.

(Image credits: AP)