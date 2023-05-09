Last Updated:

NBA Playoff Lakers Vs Warriors Live: Despite Curry's Sublime 31 LeBron's Lakers Go 3-1 Up

Lakers vs Warriors live: After three high-octane matches at the hard maple, it is LA Lakers who have picked up a 2-1 lead over Golden State Warriors. Today is the much important Game 4 and a chance for Lakers to further the lead. GSW would be seeking to draw level on the other hand. All the live updates of Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA playoffs will be provided here. Stay hooked!

Prateek Arya
NBA playoffs lakers vs warriors game 4 live score nba score lebron james vs stephen curry

Image: AP

10:44 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Still it can be anybody's tie

With Lakers taking the 3-1 lead, it means the next match will be a must win for the Warriors. What do you think? Will Warriors make a comeback or Lakers end the tie? Game 5 will take place on Wednesday (Thursday morning in India). Do join us at 7:30 AM IST. 

10:07 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 4 final score: Final score

Lakers get the win. The final score stands at 104-101. With the win it is 3-1 to Lakers in the Western Conference Semi Finals.

10:03 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers set to win!

With 1.5 seconds left. Lakers are set to win 104-101 at the moment.

10:00 IST, May 9th 2023
Curry with a foul

Curry's foul can be crucial. It's 104-101 to lakers at the moment. With 15 seconds left.

09:59 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's anybody's game

It's 102-101 right now. Lakers are a point ahead and only a minute left.

09:31 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's a nail biter

The score is 84-80, with Warriors having a 4 point lead. The big guns, the GOATS, Lebron James and Stephen Curry have taken matters into their hands.

09:19 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Warriors have gained slight edge

Warriors have shifted gears and taken the slight lead in Q3. it is 77-68 at the moment.

08:43 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's half time

No team has the edge at the half time, it is 52-49 at the moment. 

08:38 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Warriors touch the 50-mark

Some end to end stuff is taking place. Warriors are ahead by 1. It's 50-49 at the moment.

08:33 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's even stevens

With half time approaching, it's still anybody's game. Curry with a 3-pointer and it's all tied at 45-45.

08:01 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Nothing separates the two

It's 18-16 Lakers, with 2 minutes in Q1 left.

07:49 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Riveting initial minutes

It's going neck and neck at the moment. Warriors are 11-6 up.

07:41 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Match begins

It is Lakers who have started the proceedings of the hoops. It is 2-0 Lakers.

07:33 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 4: National Anthem time

The national anthem has been played at the Crypto.com arena.

07:24 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: GSW starting 5

Here are the 5 that will take on LA Lakers.

 

07:15 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: LA Lakers starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.

 

07:15 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Streaming details

In India, the match will be telecast at sports18 and simultaneously live-streamed on JioCinema app.

07:15 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Venue and timing

The match will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. In India, the match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

07:15 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: It's Lebron James vs Steph Curry, final battle

In what has been perceived as the final battle between Lebron James and Stephen Curry, both the players have so far showcased their usual performance. Lebron's team has the edge but Curry is known for being a clutch player, thus when the stakes are high will chef rise above the rest and end his team's trail. All to look forward to.

07:15 IST, May 9th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 4: Who will take the Game 4

Welcome NBA fans! Today is the much-important Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi Final series between LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. It is 2-1 to Lakers after three matches and today will decide on which side the pendulum will tilt. What do you reckon, who will prevail today?

