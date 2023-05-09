NBA Playoff Lakers Vs Warriors Live: Despite Curry's Sublime 31 LeBron's Lakers Go 3-1 Up

Quick links:
Image: AP
With Lakers taking the 3-1 lead, it means the next match will be a must win for the Warriors. What do you think? Will Warriors make a comeback or Lakers end the tie? Game 5 will take place on Wednesday (Thursday morning in India). Do join us at 7:30 AM IST.
Lakers get the win. The final score stands at 104-101. With the win it is 3-1 to Lakers in the Western Conference Semi Finals.
With 1.5 seconds left. Lakers are set to win 104-101 at the moment.
Curry's foul can be crucial. It's 104-101 to lakers at the moment. With 15 seconds left.
It's 102-101 right now. Lakers are a point ahead and only a minute left.
The score is 84-80, with Warriors having a 4 point lead. The big guns, the GOATS, Lebron James and Stephen Curry have taken matters into their hands.
Warriors have shifted gears and taken the slight lead in Q3. it is 77-68 at the moment.
No team has the edge at the half time, it is 52-49 at the moment.
Some end to end stuff is taking place. Warriors are ahead by 1. It's 50-49 at the moment.
With half time approaching, it's still anybody's game. Curry with a 3-pointer and it's all tied at 45-45.
It's 18-16 Lakers, with 2 minutes in Q1 left.
It's going neck and neck at the moment. Warriors are 11-6 up.
It is Lakers who have started the proceedings of the hoops. It is 2-0 Lakers.
The national anthem has been played at the Crypto.com arena.
Here are the 5 that will take on LA Lakers.
Game 4.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2023
Starting 5. pic.twitter.com/7lBdzhMtVp
Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.
Starting it off @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/QaSgyFt9PR— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 9, 2023
In India, the match will be telecast at sports18 and simultaneously live-streamed on JioCinema app.
The match will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. In India, the match will start at 7:30 AM IST.
In what has been perceived as the final battle between Lebron James and Stephen Curry, both the players have so far showcased their usual performance. Lebron's team has the edge but Curry is known for being a clutch player, thus when the stakes are high will chef rise above the rest and end his team's trail. All to look forward to.
Welcome NBA fans! Today is the much-important Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi Final series between LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. It is 2-1 to Lakers after three matches and today will decide on which side the pendulum will tilt. What do you reckon, who will prevail today?