NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Game 6 Live: Will Lebron Go 4-2 Up Over Steph Curry?

Quick links:
Image: AP
In less than 60 minutes the match will begin. Who will win this time?
The Lakers vs Warriors Game 6 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. The match is scheduled for:
So far both Lebron James and Stephen Curry haven't dropped a sweat and have been vital for their respective teams. However, at the end of the day, only one could exit the arena happy. Currently, it is 3-2 to Lebron James, will Steph Curry level things around today and take the semi-final series to the ultimate point? An intriguing action is set to take place.
After 5 high-octane matches, the matter shifts to game 6 where LA Lakers will come out to draw close the series. Golden State Warriors on the other hand would be looking to repeat Wednesday's performance, but this time the challenge will be more daunting as proceedings will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. So, will it be the day when the Los Angeles Lakers will breach the threshold of the Western Conference final, or will the defending champions will reign supreme in the clutch encounter? All to look forward to.