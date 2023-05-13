NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Game 6 Live: Will Lebron Go 4-2 Up Over Steph Curry?

After 5 high-octane matches, the matter shifts to game 6 where LA Lakers will come out to draw close the series. Golden State Warriors on the other hand would be looking to repeat Wednesday's performance, but this time the challenge will be more daunting as proceedings will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. So, will it be the day when the Los Angeles Lakers will breach the threshold of the Western Conference final, or will the defending champions will reign supreme in the clutch encounter? All to look forward to.