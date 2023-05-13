Last Updated:

NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Game 6 Live: Will Lebron Go 4-2 Up Over Steph Curry?

Lakers vs Warriors live: After successfully forcing Game 6, Golden State Warriors will once again fight for survival. LA Lakers will have the home advantage today. So, will the Lakers take unassailable 4-2 lead today or will the Warriors tie things around? All the updates from the NBA playoffs LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors will be provided here. It's Lebron James vs Stephen Curry game 6!

Basketball News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
NBA playoffs Lakers vs Warriors game 6 live score NBA score LeBron James Stephen Curry

Image: AP

pointer
06:37 IST, May 13th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 6: Less than an hour left

In less than 60 minutes the match will begin. Who will win this time?

pointer
05:49 IST, May 13th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 6 : How to watch NBA match live?
  • NBA fans in India can also watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 on Sports 18 on their TVs. 
  • Basketball fans in India can watch the live streaming of Game 5 of the Warriors vs Lakers, the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and Conference semi-finals on Voot Select, Jio Cinema, and NBA.com.
pointer
05:49 IST, May 13th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Venue and Start time

The Lakers vs Warriors Game 6 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. The match is scheduled for:

  • India:7:30 AM  IST 
  • USA: 10 PM ET
  • UK: 3 AM BST
pointer
05:49 IST, May 13th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 6: It's Lebron James vs Stephen Curry game 6! Who will win?

So far both Lebron James and Stephen Curry haven't dropped a sweat and have been vital for their respective teams. However, at the end of the day, only one could exit the arena happy. Currently, it is 3-2 to Lebron James, will Steph Curry level things around today and take the semi-final series to the ultimate point? An intriguing action is set to take place. 

pointer
05:49 IST, May 13th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 6: Lakers seek undisputed 4-2 lead

After 5 high-octane matches, the matter shifts to game 6 where LA Lakers will come out to draw close the series. Golden State Warriors on the other hand would be looking to repeat Wednesday's performance, but this time the challenge will be more daunting as proceedings will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. So, will it be the day when the Los Angeles Lakers will breach the threshold of the Western Conference final, or will the defending champions will reign supreme in the clutch encounter? All to look forward to.

COMMENT