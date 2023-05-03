NBA Playoffs: Lebron James' Lakers draw first blood against Steph Curry's Warriors

The Warriors and Lakers went all-out in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. The much-anticipated encounter is seen as the final battle between the old guards Lebron James and Stephen Curry. So, who came out victorious in Game 1 of this swashbuckling encounter? Let's figure it out.

After knocking out Grizzlies from the way, Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors were buoyed ahead of the clash against King James' LA Lakers. The fans called it a possible final battle between the two GOATs of the NBA, and thus all eyes were on Game 1. While the fans expected both the former MVPs to be the standout players but the conventional rules suggest only one could win.

Lebron James's LA Lakers draw first blood over Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors

While both the players endured a rather tough night. The match turned out to be a thrilling one. In the initial minutes, Golden State Warriors took the lead but at the end of the first quarter Lakers removed the cushion that the Warriors had. It was truly a contest between the two giants as none could forward the lead for long. The ping-pong continued and several clutch situations appeared. With less than a minute left it was 112-109, and from there here's how things went. Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors' rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry's 3 with 1:38 left tied the game, then D'Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go.

AD DROPS 30-20 IN GAME 1 🤯



30 points

23 rebounds

5 assists

4 blocks



Lakers take the 1-0 series lead ‼️#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/T1qnAXsOC2 — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and four blocked shots. LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a late flurry by the Golden State Warriors to win an entertaining Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals. The final score turned out to be 117-112 on Tuesday night.