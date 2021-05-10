NBA Playoffs Picture After May 9 Results: Lakers, LeBron To Face Curry And The Warriors?

The NBA 2020-21 regular season is coming to an end, each team left with around four games on the schedule. While the top few seeds have a guaranteed spot in the postseason, the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds from each conference will have to compete in a play-in tournament. The new format introduced by the league requires four teams (seventh through tenth) to fight their spot in the playoffs, two teams being eliminated in the end. Here is more on the NBA playoffs bracket and the latest NBA scores -

What will be the current NBA playoffs bracket?

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

NBA scores: LA Lakers beat Suns 123-110, Knicks triumph over Clippers

While teams till the No. 6 seed have a playoff spot secured, some teams are currently bordering at the brink such as Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers in the West, and Boston Celtics in the East. While teams down in the standing might not have a chance to compete, the Lakers might be able to make it to the sixth spot. While the Boston Celtics were higher up in the East, Miami Heat have made their way to the sixth seed in the East.

The Los Angeles Lakers – still without LeBron James – have recently defeated No. 2 seeded Phoenix Suns on Sunday (Monday IST). However, with the Trail Blazers' win over the San Antonio Spurs on the weekend, Damian Lillard and co. have currently secured the No. 6 spot in the West. Anthony Davis dominated the court vs the Suns, posting 42 points in 41 points. Cameron Payne had team-high 24 points for the Suns.

The Knicks also beat the LA Clippers, one step closer to securing their first playoff spot in seven years. The Clippers, who have won two out of their last three games, have already qualified for the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the West. While the idea of the play-in tournament was criticized by many, it is expected to amp up the competition towards the end, when most teams in the bottom half of the NBA table tend to drop their performance.

• 8 games left in season, and only 6 teams are out of playoff race

• = more fans engaged w/reg season longer than ever

• more teams at trade deadline are buyers

• NBA is going to print💵from extra commercials + tickets



some reasons why play-in tourney *probably* here to stay — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2021

Play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Washington Wizards vs No. 10 – Indiana Pacers

(Image credits: AP)