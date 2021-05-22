NBA Playoffs Round 1: Full Schedule For Western Conference Games

Quick links:
All eight NBA playoffs first-round matchups are now finally set and the quest to 16 wins can now officially begin. After a thrilling four days of play-in tournament action, the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds are set in each conference as the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the final spot in the West by eliminating the Golden State Warriors from postseason contention. Here's a look at NBA playoffs round 1 schedule for the Western Conference.
It took overtime to decide a winner but we now know who the Utah Jazz will be facing in their opening-round playoff series after the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, on Friday night to clinch the final spot in the NBA playoffs. With the win, the Grizzlies keep their season alive while the Warriors will begin their offseason plans.
A late burst from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter saw them level the game with the scorecard reading 99-99 at the end of regulation. The Warriors even took an early lead in overtime, but then Ja Morant and co. took over to finish the job. Morant and Curry went gung-ho on offense, scoring 35 and 39 points respectively, yet it was the small contributions from elsewhere that tipped the tide in favour of the Memphis Grizzlies.