NBA Playoffs Round 1: Full Schedule For Western Conference Games

All eight NBA playoffs first-round matchups are now finally set and the quest to 16 wins can now officially begin. After a thrilling four days of play-in tournament action, the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds are set in each conference as the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the final spot in the West by eliminating the Golden State Warriors from postseason contention. Here's a look at NBA playoffs round 1 schedule for the Western Conference.

NBA playoffs 2021: Grizzlies clinch final playoffs berth in the West by beating Steph Curry's Warriors

It took overtime to decide a winner but we now know who the Utah Jazz will be facing in their opening-round playoff series after the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, on Friday night to clinch the final spot in the NBA playoffs. With the win, the Grizzlies keep their season alive while the Warriors will begin their offseason plans.

A late burst from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter saw them level the game with the scorecard reading 99-99 at the end of regulation. The Warriors even took an early lead in overtime, but then Ja Morant and co. took over to finish the job. Morant and Curry went gung-ho on offense, scoring 35 and 39 points respectively, yet it was the small contributions from elsewhere that tipped the tide in favour of the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA playoffs bracket in the West

Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies

Western Conference Playoffs: Full schedule for Round 1 games

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Saturday, May 29

Game 4: Monday, May 31

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2*

Game 6: Friday, June 4*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6*

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5*

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Monday, May 24

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Saturday, May 29

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5*

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2*

Game 6: Friday, June 4*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6*

