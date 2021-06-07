NBA Playoffs Round 2 Schedule, Eastern Conference Semifinals Lineup And Preview

With the recent Los Angeles Lakers elimination, the NBA playoffs 2021 are headed in a direction no one quite expected. While fans deal with LeBron James' first-ever Round 1 loss, most remain excited about Giannis Antetokounmpo facing Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Save for the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series, all Round 1 series have concluded.

THE SUNS KNOCK OUT THE LAKERS IN GAME 6 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/xQNvkm1Btx — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2021

NBA Playoffs Round 2 picture and other details

Eastern Conference

In the East, we saw the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat in a 4-0 sweep, becoming the first team to secure their spot in the second round. The Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets, who have been favourites to win the NBA 2021 title. The Bucks successfully executed their revenge over the Heat after the 2020 playoffs, much more determined to win this season.

This season is a make and break of the team, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is averaging 23.5 points per game, receiving ample support from Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and others in the starting lineup. While the Bucks bench has also been scoring efficiently, they will be without Donte DiVincenzo.

On the other hand, the Nets – favourites to win the title – are going to face the Bucks with full strength. They have the big three Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden) on the court, a combination that has made them one of the strongest teams in the NBA. Durant is leading with a 32.6 point average, while Kyrie Irving (24.8 PPG) and James Harden (27.8 PPG) follow.

This leaves us with the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the New York Knicks in a 4-1 series to reach the semis. Trae Young averaged 29.2 points during the series, emerging victorious amidst all the booing at MSG. The Philadelphia 76ers successfully kept Bradly Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Washington Wizards at bay, closing out the series without Joel Embiid on the floor with a 129-112 Game 5 win.

Western Conference

After an unexpected Game 1 loss vs the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz won the next four games. However, the LA Clippers and Mavericks are still at least one game away from a conclusion, the Mavs leading 3-2. The Nuggets won without Jamal Murray and Will Burton, Nikola Jokic leading the team successfully.

Western Conference semifinals bracket

Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs Phoenix Suns (No. 2)

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference semifinals bracket

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2)

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Bucks vs Nets schedule

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 – Saturday, June 5, 7:30 PM EST (Sunday, June 6, 5:00 AM IST) – Barclays Center – TNT

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 – Monday, June 7, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 8, 5:00 AM IST) – Barclays Center – TNT

Hawks vs 76ers schedule

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 – Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 6, 10:30 PM EST) – Wells Fargo Center – ABC

Phoenix Suns vs Nuggets schedule

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 1 – Monday, June 7, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 8, 7:30 AM IST) – Phoenix Suns Arena – TNT

(Image credits: AP)