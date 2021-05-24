NBA Playoffs See AEW Stars Orange Cassidy And Chuck Taylor In Attendance

After a highly competitive play-in tournament, the 2021 NBA playoffs begin this weekend. Teams like Brooklyn Nets bagged expected victories, while teams like Memphis Grizzlies stunned with their performance vs the top-seeded Utah Jazz. The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia clashed, the 76ers winning in a 125-118 encounter.

NBA news: AEW stars attend 2021 NBA playoffs

The 76ers and Wizards game had AEW stars in attendance, supporting the Sixers at home. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor were spotted on came, and Taylor threw up a thumbs-up sign in acknowledgement at being noticed. "I didn't think I could love the guy more and now I find out he's a Sixers fan? Truly this is the best possible timeline," a fan wrote on Twitter, possibly about Cassidy or Taylor. Taylor, a 76ers fan, has also posted on Instagram while wearing a Joel Embiid No. 21 jersey.

The 76ers dominated the court during the game, Tobias Harris shining with 37 points to his name. Joel Embiid scored 30 points. Harris was the star of the night for the team, scoring 28 of his points during the first half itself. Bradley Beal had team-high 33 points for the Wizards, while Russell Westbrook had 16 points.

The 76ers have been on a roll this entire season, leading the Eastern Conference and entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed. Doc Rivers, coaching his first season with the team, has been successful in bringing out the best in players. With their team playing with chemistry and skill on the court, the 76ers are looking forward to clinching their first NBA title since 1983.

Other results from NBA games today

Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat 109-17 OT

Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Clippers 113-103

Brooklyn Nets beat Boston Celtics 104-93

Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 123-109

Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers 99-90

Atlanta Hawks beat New York Knicks 107-105

Memphis Grizzlies beat Utah Jazz 112-109

Eastern Conference NBA playoffs schedule (Game 2)

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 – Monday, May 24, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 25, 5:00 AM IST – TNT

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Game 2– Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 5:00 AM IST) – TNT

Wizards at 76ers Game 2 – Wednesday, May 26, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 4:30 AM IST) – NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Game 2 – Wednesday, May 26, 7:03 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 5:0 AM IST) – TNT

