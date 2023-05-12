NBA Playoffs Suns Vs Nuggets Game 6: Nuggets Beat Suns To Reach Western Conference Final

Quick links:
Image: AP
Denver Nuggets defeat Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of Western Conference Semi Final. With this, Nuggets have taken the 4-2 lead in the series and have reached the Western Conference final. They will await the winner of Lakers vs Warriors.
With less than 5 minutes remaining, Nuggets have a healthy lead and are all set to go into the Western Conference Finals. It is 114-85 at the moment.
Suns fans are booing as their team is 30 points down after Q2.
Nuggets have taken a 26 lead in Q2. Will they able to maintain the lead?
Nikola Jokic is showcasing his mettle once again. Nuggets have 18-point lead after Q1
It is 17-14 for Nuggets at the moment.
Stay at the space for live updates.
National anthem is being played at the Footprint Center.
Here are the starting 5 of Phoenix suns.
Starters in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/108tV5I96v— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 12, 2023
Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets.
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/oJQURA84Ul— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 12, 2023
You can catch the live action of Suns vs Nuggets on:
TV Channel: Sports 18
Live Stream: Voot Select, Jio Cinema, NBA.com
The Game 6 will take place at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 AM start in India.
Welcome NBA fans! The Suns vs Nuggets are at a crucial stage as the tie could reach its conclusion today. The Nuggets are at a position to take the unassailable 4-2 lead, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be in front of them and could combine once again to thwart the objective of the Nuggets. So, will it be the Nuggets who will draw the bottom line today, or will the Suns force Game 7?