NBA Playoffs Suns Vs Nuggets Game 6: Nuggets Beat Suns To Reach Western Conference Final

Suns vs Nuggets live: The western conference semi-final tie i.e., Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets is at a crucial stage, and with a 3-2 lead, Nuggets could end the tie today and reach the conference final. However, at their home Suns would be buoyed and put their best foot forward to take the series to Game 7. So, with all to look forward to, catch the Suns vs Nuggets Game 6 NBA Playoffs live.

Prateek Arya
NBA playoffs suns vs nuggets game 6 live score NBA score Kevin Durant Devin Booker Jokic

Image: AP

10:20 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets Game 6: Final score

Denver Nuggets defeat Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of Western Conference Semi Final. With this, Nuggets have taken the 4-2 lead in the series and have reached the Western Conference final. They will await the winner of Lakers vs Warriors.

09:54 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Nuggets set to win the semi final

With less than 5 minutes remaining, Nuggets have a healthy lead and are all set to go into the Western Conference Finals. It is 114-85 at the moment.

08:54 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Crowd all silent

Suns fans are booing as their team is 30 points down after Q2.

08:45 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Nuggets furthered the lead in Q2

Nuggets have taken a 26 lead in Q2. Will they able to maintain the lead?

08:17 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Denver have taken significant lead in Q1

Nikola Jokic is showcasing his mettle once again. Nuggets have 18-point lead after Q1

07:59 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Nuggets are 3 up after first 5 minutes

It is 17-14 for Nuggets at the moment. 

07:49 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: Match begins

Stay at the space for live updates.

07:42 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: It's national anthem time

National anthem is being played at the Footprint Center.

07:15 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets Game 6 Live: Phoenix Suns starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of Phoenix suns.

 

07:15 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets Game 6 live: Denver Nuggets starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets. 

07:15 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets Game 6 live: How to watch the live streaming of the match?

You can catch the live action of Suns vs Nuggets on:

TV Channel: Sports 18
Live Stream: Voot Select, Jio Cinema, NBA.com

07:15 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets Game 6: Venue and timing

The Game 6 will take place at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 AM start in India.

07:15 IST, May 12th 2023
Suns vs Nuggets live: It is the Game 6! Who will win?

Welcome NBA fans! The Suns vs Nuggets are at a crucial stage as the tie could reach its conclusion today. The Nuggets are at a position to take the unassailable 4-2 lead, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be in front of them and could combine once again to thwart the objective of the Nuggets. So, will it be the Nuggets who will draw the bottom line today, or will the Suns force Game 7? 

