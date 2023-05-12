NBA Playoffs Suns Vs Nuggets Game 6: Nuggets Beat Suns To Reach Western Conference Final

Welcome NBA fans! The Suns vs Nuggets are at a crucial stage as the tie could reach its conclusion today. The Nuggets are at a position to take the unassailable 4-2 lead, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be in front of them and could combine once again to thwart the objective of the Nuggets. So, will it be the Nuggets who will draw the bottom line today, or will the Suns force Game 7?