NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Live Score: Warriors Take Healthy Lead Into Half Time

Lakers vs Warriors live: After victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi finals, LA Lakers would look to further the lead today, whereas Warriors might fancy their chances and could draw level. While all eyes would be once again on the LeBron vs Steph Contest, this place- www.republicworld.com- will narrate the NBA updates from the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs.

NBA playoffs updates Lakers vs Warriors live score NBA score Lebron James vs Stephen Curry

07:49 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Warriors take the edge at Half Time

Warriers takes 11-point lead into the half time. It's 67-56, with two high octane quarters yet to come.

07:35 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Nothing separates the two

Half time is hovering but neither team has the edge. It is 50-54, with a little over 3 minutes left in the quarter.

07:21 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's 35-35 in Q2

Warriors have removed the lead of Lakers. It's all square at 35-35 right now.

07:12 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: End of Q1

Lakers have taken a 7 point lead at the end of Q1. It's 26-33, right now.

07:01 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: It's going neck and neck

It is a repeat of Game 1 as both teams are walking shoulder to shoulder. It is 15-14 right now.

06:53 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Curry gets 3 as well

Steph Curry hits a 3-pointer as well. Gentleman, It could be the night of the GOATS. The score is 11-12.

06:50 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Lebron hits 3-pointer

Of we go at the Chase Centre. Warriors opens the scoring process. But Lebron scores the 3-pointer to get Lakers off the mark. It's 3-4.

06:47 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Game 2 begins

Stay tuned for the live action. Game 2 begins!!

06:41 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Play about to begin

National anthem is being played. The play is about to begin.

06:38 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Huge setback for GSW

The GSW centre Kevon Looney is sick and has not been named in the starting five. According to the Warriors staff, he can play only about 20 minutes tonight. Is this a massive blow for the Warriors?

06:24 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: LA Lakers starting 5

Lakers go unchanged. 

06:24 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Warriors Starting 5

No Kevon Looney to start for Warriors. 

06:15 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Latest update: Play to begin in 15 minutes

Just 15 minutes left before the start of the play. Will Lebron James' Lakers make it 2-0 today or Stephen Curry's warriors draw level?

05:51 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Streaming Details

In India fans can witness the NBA action live on the JioCinema App. The Lakers vs Warriors game 2 will take place today and the scheduled start time of the match is 6:30 AM, IST.

05:44 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Will Anthony Davis deliver yet again for Lakers.

Here's Anthony Davis in action ahead of the Lakers vs Warriors Game 2.

 

05:44 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Updated Playoff bracket

Aside from Lakers vs Warriors, other teams have also brought in their A game. Here's the updated Playoff bracket. 

05:44 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: What was the score of Game 1

LA Lakers won the game with a scoreline of 117-112. Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown. Curry ended up with 27 points.

05:44 IST, May 5th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors latest update: Game 2


After a thrilling Game 1, where it could have gone either side, it is time to start the hoop game once again. In this battle between the heavyweights, nothing can be predicted however one thing is certain, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits. It is 1-0 in favor of the Lakers right now, but the Warriors is not a team that buckles under pressure. So, Game 2, Warriors vs Lakers, Lebron James vs Stephen Curry! Are you ready?

