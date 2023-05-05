NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Live Score: Warriors Take Healthy Lead Into Half Time

Quick links:
Image: AP
Warriers takes 11-point lead into the half time. It's 67-56, with two high octane quarters yet to come.
Half time is hovering but neither team has the edge. It is 50-54, with a little over 3 minutes left in the quarter.
Warriors have removed the lead of Lakers. It's all square at 35-35 right now.
Lakers have taken a 7 point lead at the end of Q1. It's 26-33, right now.
It is a repeat of Game 1 as both teams are walking shoulder to shoulder. It is 15-14 right now.
Steph Curry hits a 3-pointer as well. Gentleman, It could be the night of the GOATS. The score is 11-12.
Of we go at the Chase Centre. Warriors opens the scoring process. But Lebron scores the 3-pointer to get Lakers off the mark. It's 3-4.
Stay tuned for the live action. Game 2 begins!!
National anthem is being played. The play is about to begin.
The GSW centre Kevon Looney is sick and has not been named in the starting five. According to the Warriors staff, he can play only about 20 minutes tonight. Is this a massive blow for the Warriors?
Lakers go unchanged.
Same five.@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/0mgXEf76OY— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 5, 2023
No Kevon Looney to start for Warriors.
The lineup is in ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eOXcLhFeHs— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 5, 2023
Just 15 minutes left before the start of the play. Will Lebron James' Lakers make it 2-0 today or Stephen Curry's warriors draw level?
In India fans can witness the NBA action live on the JioCinema App. The Lakers vs Warriors game 2 will take place today and the scheduled start time of the match is 6:30 AM, IST.
Here's Anthony Davis in action ahead of the Lakers vs Warriors Game 2.
AD was spectacular in Game 1:— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2023
30 PTS, 23 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK
The Lakers seek a 2-0 series lead (LAL/GSW Game 2, 9pm/et on ESPN) 🍿 pic.twitter.com/At350jOpf9
Aside from Lakers vs Warriors, other teams have also brought in their A game. Here's the updated Playoff bracket.
The updated Playoff bracket 👀— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2023
Celtics win Game 2 ☘
For more, visit the Playoff Hub ⤵
📲 https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/F3DmeihQo1
LA Lakers won the game with a scoreline of 117-112. Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown. Curry ended up with 27 points.
After a thrilling Game 1, where it could have gone either side, it is time to start the hoop game once again. In this battle between the heavyweights, nothing can be predicted however one thing is certain, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits. It is 1-0 in favor of the Lakers right now, but the Warriors is not a team that buckles under pressure. So, Game 2, Warriors vs Lakers, Lebron James vs Stephen Curry! Are you ready?