Quick links:
Image: AP
Phoenix Suns clinched their place in the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a 115-94 victory over San Antonio Spurs during their home game At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. While Kevin Durant returned with a tally of 18 points, Devin Booker was the top scorer for the team with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Chris Paul also helped Phoenix Suns to win with 22 points, Malaki Branham was the top scorer for San Antonio Spurs with 21 points.
Earlier in the day, LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 135-133 win over Utah Jazz, with 37 points, six assists, and five rebounds. At the same time, Stephen Curry scored 34 points as Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder by 136-125. Meanwhile, the results for the NBA games played on April 4 had a significant impact on the 2023 NBA Playoffs clinching scenarios.
Phoenix Suns sealed their spot in the playoffs after Orland Magic returned with a 113-117 loss against the Cavaliers. Interestingly, the loss meant Magic ended their race for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 4.
ALSO READ | New York Knicks Clinch 2023 NBA Playoffs Berth With 118-109 Win Over Washington Wizards