Phoenix Suns clinched their place in the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a 115-94 victory over San Antonio Spurs during their home game At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. While Kevin Durant returned with a tally of 18 points, Devin Booker was the top scorer for the team with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Chris Paul also helped Phoenix Suns to win with 22 points, Malaki Branham was the top scorer for San Antonio Spurs with 21 points.

Earlier in the day, LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 135-133 win over Utah Jazz, with 37 points, six assists, and five rebounds. At the same time, Stephen Curry scored 34 points as Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder by 136-125. Meanwhile, the results for the NBA games played on April 4 had a significant impact on the 2023 NBA Playoffs clinching scenarios.

Phoenix Suns sealed their spot in the playoffs after Orland Magic returned with a 113-117 loss against the Cavaliers. Interestingly, the loss meant Magic ended their race for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 4.

2023 NBA Scores: All results for games played on April 4

Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Orlando Magic by 117-113

Miami Heat defeated Detroit Pistons by 118-105

Toronto Raptors defeated Charlotte Hornets by 120-100

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Washington Wizards by 140-128

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Brooklyn Nets by 107-102

Sacramento Kings defeated New Orleans Pelicans by 121-103

Philadelphia 76ers defeated Boston Celtics by 103-101

Memphis Grizzlies defeated Portland Trail Blazers by 119-109

Houston Rockets defeated Denver Nuggets by 124-103

Atlanta Hawks defeated Chicago Bulls by 123-105

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Utah Jazz by 135-133

Golden State Warriors defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by 136-125

Phoenix Suns defeated San Antonio Spurs by 115-94

NBA Playoffs scenario after games played on April 4

With Orlando’s 117-113 loss to Cleveland, Chicago locked into a Play-In game

Orlando Magic were eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs race

Phoenix Suns sealed their spot in the playoffs with their win over Spurs

Sacramento Kings sealed the Pacific Division title with their win over Pelicans

ALSO READ | New York Knicks Clinch 2023 NBA Playoffs Berth With 118-109 Win Over Washington Wizards

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 4

NBA Standings ( Eastern Conference ) and NBA 2023 points table

NBA standings: NBA 2023 points table (Western Conference)