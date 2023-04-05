Last Updated:

NBA Standings 2023: NBA Playoffs Scenario, Points Table, NBA Scores After Suns Vs Spurs

Phoenix Suns clinched a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs after defeating Santonio Spurs by 115-94 on Tuesday. Check out NBA standings and NBA scores.

NBA Standings 2023: NBA Playoffs scenario, Points table, NBA scores after Suns vs Spurs

Phoenix Suns clinched their place in the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a 115-94 victory over San Antonio Spurs during their home game At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. While Kevin Durant returned with a tally of 18 points, Devin Booker was the top scorer for the team with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Chris Paul also helped Phoenix Suns to win with 22 points, Malaki Branham was the top scorer for  San Antonio Spurs with 21 points. 

Earlier in the day, LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 135-133 win over Utah Jazz, with 37 points, six assists, and five rebounds. At the same time, Stephen Curry scored 34 points as Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder by 136-125. Meanwhile, the results for the NBA games played on April 4 had a significant impact on the 2023 NBA Playoffs clinching scenarios.

Phoenix Suns sealed their spot in the playoffs after Orland Magic returned with a 113-117 loss against the Cavaliers. Interestingly, the loss meant Magic ended their race for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 4.

2023 NBA Scores: All results for games played on April 4

  • Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Orlando Magic by 117-113
  • Miami Heat defeated Detroit Pistons by 118-105
  • Toronto Raptors defeated Charlotte Hornets by 120-100
  • Milwaukee Bucks defeated Washington Wizards by 140-128
  • Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Brooklyn Nets by 107-102
  • Sacramento Kings defeated New Orleans Pelicans by 121-103
  • Philadelphia 76ers defeated Boston Celtics by 103-101
  • Memphis Grizzlies defeated Portland Trail Blazers by 119-109
  • Houston Rockets defeated Denver Nuggets by 124-103
  • Atlanta Hawks defeated Chicago Bulls by 123-105
  • Los Angeles Lakers defeated Utah Jazz by 135-133
  • Golden State Warriors defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by 136-125
  • Phoenix Suns defeated San Antonio Spurs by 115-94

NBA Playoffs scenario after games played on April 4

  • With Orlando’s 117-113 loss to Cleveland, Chicago locked into a Play-In game 
  • Orlando Magic were eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs race
  • Phoenix Suns sealed their spot in the playoffs with their win over Spurs
  • Sacramento Kings sealed the Pacific Division title with their win over Pelicans

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 4

NBA Playoff picture, April 4

NBA Standings ( Eastern Conference ) and NBA 2023 points table

2023 NBA Playoffs

NBA standings: NBA 2023 points table (Western Conference)

2023 NBA Playoffs

 

