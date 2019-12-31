NBA Power Rankings Week 11: Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers Continue To Occupy Top 2 Spots

The 2019 NBA season witnessed some major changes. The current NBA standings have made things pretty clear as to who are the title contenders and who are likely to settle at the bottom of the table. The recent matches have seen Los Angeles Lakers losing a game which has affected their win/loss record. Milwaukee Bucks have taken their place as the best team in the league. They will look to continue their great run next season as well to become genuine title contenders. We take a look at latest power rankings in the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee Bucks 29-5

The Bucks are back on top as the best team in the league. Entering next year, the Bucks will look to carry on their winning momentum. Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed two games due to a sore back, played against Chicago Bulls in Bucks' previous game. He performed well and dropped 23 points.

NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Lakers 26-7

The Lakers have some exceptional talent and size in the form of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell Pope. The team went through a four-game losing streak which included a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. They snapped their losing streak with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks. LeBron James recently dished out his 9,000th career assist against Mavericks. It made him the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 in both career points and assists. Lakers will look to correct their flaws in 2020.

NBA Power Rankings: Denver Nuggets 23-9

The Nuggets have been consistent this season and Nikola Jokic has been leading the charge. Defensively, Nuggets have to find ways to stop their opponents from getting attempts at the rim and from the 3 point range. However, their offense has improved over the past month which is why the team has been doing so well.

NBA Power Rankings: Miami Heat 24-8

The Heat have been playing hard and defending with passion. They can beat the best team in the league. Miami have been one of the best stories in the NBA so far and can cause upsets if they make it to the playoffs.

NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics 22-8

This season, the Celtics have seen the rise of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are developing into All-Star talents. The likes of Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Enea Kanter also played a supporting role in grooming these two stars. Celtics have looked strong so far this season and are easily one of the title favourites in the East.