NBA Preseason Schedule: Biggest Matches To Look Forward To With Lebron And Curry In Action

National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason has already begun with some exciting matches lined up that may seem like a regular-season finale. The NBA preseason began on October 3 and is set to end on October 15. Meanwhile, the NBA regular season will begin on October 19, 2021, and will last until April 10, 2022. The play-in tournament will take place from April 12 to April 15, while the NBA playoffs are scheduled from April 16 to June 19.

NBA preseason schedule

Image: AP