NBA Preseason, Trail Blazers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch In India, US And UK?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason has kickstarted with some blockbuster matches having already taken place. Another exciting match is lined up on Friday night between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors, The match is scheduled to start live at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 16. Ahead of the exciting match, here is a look at how to watch NBA preseason games live in India and the US, and the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming Details in India

NBA Preseason games will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network as they have the official broadcasting rights in India. Those fans wondering how to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game live can tune into Sony Six. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live scores, one can track it on the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA. The match is scheduled to start live at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 16.

How to watch NBA preseason live in the US?

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA preseason live in the US can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match can also be watched live using the stream of the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, October 15.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted line-up: Dennis Smith Jr., CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors Predicted line-up: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

When does the NBA regular season begin?

The NBA preseason began on October 3 and is set to end on October 15 with the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match to be the last preseason game. The NBA regular season will begin shortly after on October 19, 2021, and will last until April 10, 2022. Once the regular season is over, the play-in tournament will begin to decide the teams that enter the playoffs. The play-in will take place from April 12 to April 15, while the playoffs are scheduled to take place from April 16 to 19.

(Image: AP)