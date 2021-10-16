NBA Preseason, Warriors Vs Trail Blazers: Will Steph Curry Play? Team News & Predictions

The National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason has kickstarted with some blockbuster matches having already taken place. Another exciting match is lined up on Friday night between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. The match is scheduled to start live at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 16.

Ahead of the exciting match, here is a look at team news, predicted lineups, and more from the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors preseason match and of course, the question that everyone wants the answer to, is Steph Curry playing tonight?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Starman Damian Lillard has been rested for the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons has been ruled out because of a right thumb sprain, Cody Zeller is out because of a fracture to the nose, Nassir Little is nursing a hamstring strain, and Tony Snell has kicked up foot sprain. For the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is recovering from ACL surgery, Jonathan Kuminga is out with a knee injury, and James Wiseman is rehabilitating from meniscus surgery.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted line-up: Dennis Smith Jr., CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors Predicted line-up: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Will Steph Curry be playing in the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors preseason match?

Star point guard Steph Curry is expected to play against the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Golden State Warriors' 100% record in the preseason so far, the three-time NBA champion will most likely add to what the second-string side has done so far.

When does the NBA regular season begin?

The NBA preseason began on October 3 and is set to end on October 15 with the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match to be the last preseason game. The NBA regular season will begin shortly after on October 19, 2021, and will last until April 10, 2022. Once the regular season is over, the play-in tournament will begin to decide the teams that enter the playoffs. The play-in will take place from April 12 to April 15, while the playoffs are scheduled to take place from April 16 to 19.

(Image: AP)