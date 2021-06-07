NBA reacts to Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Here's what LeBron James and others said

The whole world was a witness to the fight between the legendary Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Logan Paul. The match had no winner, but it certainly had a lot of reactions from fans throughout the world. Mayweather, who had a 50-0 record before entering the ring on Sunday, would have been the favourite to knock out Logan Paul, but things turned out to be different and somehow the YouTuber managed to stay in the fight despite, all those punches thrown by Mayweather.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul reactions

Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out! 🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Logan Paul attracted a lot of media attention and even people wanted to watch this fight as this could end Mayweather's perfect record in the ring. The NBA community was also very active on Twitter giving their Mayweather vs Logan Paul reactions. Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James said, "Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out!"

The Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic also shared his opinion, he said, "Floyd Mayweather is a goat for a reason lol, kids stay at [home emoji] or YouTube." It was clear that the NBA players who tweeted would have expected an easy win for Mayweather, but the rules stated that there would be no referees which meant that the only way to win was by a KO and that did not happen in this fight which meant that there was no official winner to this fight.

@FloydMayweather is 🐐 💯 for reason lol



kids stay at 🏠 or #YouTube 😜 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul had prepared a lot for this fight and he outweighed Floyd by 34.5 pounds despite this being the heaviest he had weighed in his career. He kept fighting but Mayweather was too experienced to fall in his trap and kept landing punches. But the resilience shown by Logan Paul is commendable, to be in the ring with a boxer who is 50-0 and to survive 8 rounds is not something easy. In his interview after the fight, Logan said, "I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again, the fact that I'm in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beaten."

Mayweather and Logan Paul traded some big shots in the fourth round 🥊



(via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/FznRvO4P5U — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Logan Paul winnings

Mayweather and Paul are easily the most famous personalities in Sporting and entertainment. This helped them both significantly coming into the fight as they both earned millions out of the fight. Mayweather already earned 30 million before the fight and now after the fight is over he is set to earn anywhere between 50-100 million. It is said that Mayweather will keep 50% of the PPV shares and that will be considerably high considering the hype around this fight. Logan Paul has reportedly been paid $250 thousand and also 10% of the PPV shares which will help him make somewhere around 20 million.

Mayweather recently said, "I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million." When asked about his earnings from the fight with Logan, he said, "I can eventually make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million." In an interview after the fight, Mayweather said, "I am not coming back to boxing. I did what I had to do, I made my mark on the sport, I got all my faculties, made a ton of money."

Picture Credits: Showtime Boxing