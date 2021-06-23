NBA Results: DeAndre Ayton's Game-winning Dunk Gives Suns 2-0 Lead In The WCF

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers played out an intense Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals, which saw Patrick Beverley and Devin Booker both head back to the locker room after a nasty collision that lead to both of them bleeding. The game ended in favour of the Suns as they steered through a 104-103 win over their counterparts. There were many surprise performances in this game from both sides as the stars failed to have a great shooting night. Here is a look at the NBA highlights, Western and Eastern Conference Finals schedule and NBA results from Tuesday.

NBA results: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns now have the advantage in the Clippers vs Suns series as they take a 2-0 lead before they head to LA for Games 3 and 4. Cameron Payne was the star of the night as he racked 29 points and stepped up, as Devin Booker struggled to score from the field. Booker's poor shooting night did not stop him from drawing fouls as he went 9-9 from the line. It was DeAndre Ayton that put the nail to the coffin as he dunked the inbound pass from Jae Crowder, which sealed the win for the Suns in this thrilling encounter.

The 2-0 lead is a big advantage for the Suns, who will now travel to the Staples Center and they will be hoping to continue their stunning 9-0 playoffs run there. The Clippers once again showed great resilience in this matchup as they were in the game right from the start, but Paul George's 2 missed free throws with 9 seconds to play, left the Clippers with only a 2-point lead. The lead was later cut off by DeAndre Ayton.

DEANDRE AYTON FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6nfAmB2Ham — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 23, 2021

Luke Kennard hit some big buckets in the 4th quarter as he scored 10 points on the night. The loss in Phoenix means that the Clippers have now trailed 0-2 in all their series this playoffs, but they have proven it time and again that they are not a team to back out in such situations and a strong performance can be expected from them in the next game at their homecourt.

Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Clippers 114-120 Suns

Game 2: Clippers 103-104 Suns

Game 3: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Thursday, June 24 at 9:00 PM [Friday, June 25 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 4: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Saturday, June 26 at 9:00 PM [Sunday, June 27 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 5: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns Arena, Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM [Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 6: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 PM [Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns Arena, Friday, July 2 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 AM IST]

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 PM [Thursday, June 24 at 6:o0 AM IST]

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Friday, June 25 at 8:30 PM [Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena, Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 PM [Monday, June 28 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [Friday, July 2 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:30 AM IST]

