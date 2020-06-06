NBA Return Could Feature crowd Noise from NBA 2K At Orlando Bubble

Earlier on Friday, the NBA return was discussed and approved by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) representatives who agreed on the NBA's 22-team format to conclude the remainder of the 2019-20 season. With the NBA return provisionally scheduled for July 31, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has been decided as the venue for the resumption of the sport to finish the regular season. However, the NBA return could feature crowd noise from the NBA 2K game as fans will not be allowed inside the stadiums.

NBA return: Crowd noise from NBA 2K to be introduced

According to reports from The Athletic, the NBA return could feature crowd noise from the NBA 2K game. The option to use the fake crowd noise from NBA 2K comes after the coronavirus restrictions were put in place that will not allow fans inside the stadiums. The idea to use crown noise inside empty stadiums has been debated in recent weeks with the NBA and NBPA yet to come to a decision for using fake noise inside the empty stadiums upon the NBA restart.

NBA and NBPA are considering using NBA 2K sounds for crowd noise, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/FFRWSo1ZY6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2020

Although chiefs in the NBA are looking at more creative and innovative ways to make up for the empty arenas, most fans on social media have mocked the option to use the noise from NBA 2K. NBA 2K has created popular and successful video games over the past two decades. With the NBA restart set for the end of July, the fake crowd noise could provide the players in the stadium the desired boost and motivation to compete in a familiar atmosphere.

Sources: NBPA leadership stressed to players that it is mandatory to stay on the Disney World campus in Orlando during play. There won't be tracking devices on players. But goal is to keep everyone in safe environment. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2020

NBA restart: NBA Disney World plan

Fans on social media posed the question of whether the NBA return would take place at NBA Disney World. Following a conference call on Friday between the NBA and the NBPA, the NBA restart has been tipped for July 31 at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The 'NBA Disney World' news was trending on social media as fans began to wonder whether the NBA playoffs would also take place in Orlando. The health and safety of the players are of primary importance and the NBPA has reportedly highlighted the decision for players to remain in at the Orlando bubble during the season. Reports claim that the NBA playoffs will commence with the traditional 7-game series format upon completion of the regular NBA season.

