NBA: Rules Overturned As Kyrie Irving Allowed To Compete Despite Being Unvaccinated

In a major relief to the Brooklyn Nets, New York City mayor Eric Adams altered the COVID rules to permit star Kyrie Irving to feature in the side's home games despite being unvaccinated. This means that the Nets guard will be eligible to play in home games, starting with Sunday's clash against the Charlotte Hornets at the iconic Barclays Center.

Adam's stance comes as a surprise as previously he had stated that 'it would send the wrong message' to give Irving an exemption when most others who work in the city were subjected to the same laws.

While delivering the major announcement, Eric Adams said, "This is about putting New York city-based performers on a level playing field. Day 1 when I was mayor, I looked at the rule that stated hometown players had an unfair disadvantage for those who were coming to visit. And immediately I felt we needed to look at that, but my medical professionals said, 'Eric, we're at a different place. We have to wait until we're at a place where we're at a low area and we can reexamine some of the mandates.' We're here today."

The New York City mayor further defended his position to change the rule by adding, "We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams. It's not acceptable. This exemption has been putting our sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage. But this new order will help boost our economy."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers:



"We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams? It's not acceptable." pic.twitter.com/0zDtYOtMmZ — SNY (@SNYtv) March 24, 2022

Soon after, the NBA and the NBA Players Association (NBPA) released a joint statement to welcome Adam's decision. The statement read,

"The NBA and NBPA have achieved a 97% vaccination and 75% booster rate among players, required both for league staff, team staff, and referees, and will continue to be strong advocates for vaccination and boosters. With today's announcement, we support the Mayor's determination that the old rules treating hometown and visiting players differently no longer made sense, particularly because unvaccinated NBA players will continue to test daily. We applaud the Mayor for listening to the concerns of our New York teams, players, fans and communities and for leveling the playing field for home teams and their opponents."

Irving has had an exceptional season with the Brooklyn Nets as he has competed in 20 games and has averaged 28.5 points. He also has 55.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Hence, with this rule change, his return to the Nets side would be a major boost for them as they look to qualify for the playoffs.