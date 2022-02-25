NBA: Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets Lock Arms In Show Of Solidarity With Ukraine's Len

NBA teams Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets brought their solidarity on the court for Ukraine players and their home country ahead of Thursday night's game at the Golden 1 Center. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began with air and missile strikes on military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across borders from the north, east and south.

Ukrainian player Alex Len, who plays for Sacramento Kings in NBA, saw the players of Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings holding a moment of silence and linking arms in a show of solidarity. Besides Alex Len, another Ukrainian player to feature in this year's NBA is Toronto Raptors Svi Mykhailiuk.

The 28-year-old Alex Len, is a 9-year veteran of the league and a former first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Suns. Mykhailiuk, 24, is in his fourth season and played 15 minutes off the bench for the Raptors.

Earlier, the two Ukrainian players had released a statement on Thursday condemning Russia's invasion of their country. The statement read, "A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine," they said in a joint statement on social media.

"We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, Hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!"

According to the Republic TV crew in Ukraine, terror has gripped the Ukrainian people, who are desperately seeking to flee the conflict zone since early morning on Thursday. Thousands of cars piled up on roadways, and traffic in major Ukrainian cities came to a halt.

Gas stations in the country were full of vehicles, lined up to get their tanks filled before the fuel crisis started.