NBA Scores And Highlights: Warriors Move Past Kings Thanks To Curry, Suns Lose To Nets

As the 2020-21 NBA regular season is slowly drawing to a close, teams heat up the floor while trying to secure a playoff spot. While top seeds like Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets will surely make the playoffs, teams Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference are in a race to bag the final playoff spot. The Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are some other teams who bagged wins on Sunday (Monday IST). Here is a look at the latest NBA scores and who is leading the NBA MVP race currently this season.

NBA scores: Kings vs Warriors NBA highlights

With another record-breaking performance from Steph Curry, the Warriors won the 31st game of their season, currently placed 10th in the West. Scoring 37 points, Curry has now set the NBA record for 85 three-pointers in a month. The Warriors bagged their 117-113 win, and Curry only showed everyone why he is very much a part of the NBA MVP race.

"Obviously when I'm out there I definitely feel like I'm the best shooter in the world," Curry said after the Kings vs Warriors game when asked about who could be the best if he is not. "But it still means I still got to put the work in".

"Incredible, man," Draymond Green said while speaking of Curry's game. "It looked like the rim is the size of the ocean, literally". Green scored 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Warriors' win. This was the team's fourth straight win at home.

"It really is crazy. He hit a couple tonight, even for him ... he came right across half court and Sacramento knew he was going to shoot, Luke Walton's yelling on the sidelines, the whole team comes out to try to defend him and he steps over half court and knocks down about, I don't know, a 38-footer," coach Steve Kerr said about Curry.

For the Kings, Harrison Barnes scored 23 points, while Buddy Hield had 25. "We had our chances," Coach Walton said after the game.

NBA highlights: Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

With Kevin Durant back (off the bench for now), the Nets moved past the Suns with a 128-119 win. After missing three games with a bruised thigh, Durant returned with 33 points, playing 28 minutes. "It was a good start. Hopefully, I'll build on this game and keep going," Durant said of his performance.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points, while Blake Griffin added 15 points.

For the Suns, Devin Booker led with 36 points. Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds. "I thought we started off pretty well, they just continued to make shots," Booker said of their loss. "I think we had a lot of miscommunications on a lot of our switches and that's that."

Other NBA box scores

Memphis Grizzlies edge past Portland Trail Blazers 120-113

Washington Wizards triumph over Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110

Atlanta Hawks beat Milwaukee Bucks 111-104

Orlando Magic lose to Indiana Pacers 131-112

