NBA Scores and Results: Bucks complete their sweep, Mavs and Clippers faceoff in Game 4

The Playoffs have reached a very interesting juncture as teams are now battling for that all-important place in the 2nd round. Until now, Milwaukee Bucks are the only team to have swept their opponents 4-0 in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Their victory against Miami Heat is perfect revenge after they lost to the same team last year. Here is more on the latest NBA results, the Nets vs Celtics game, the Clippers vs Mavericks highlights and more from Sunday evening -

NBA scores from Sunday: Clippers vs Mavericks

The Clippers have successfully managed to tie the series 2-2 after a victory in Game 4. Kawhi Leonard's 29 points at a 73.3 shooting efficiency helped the Clippers to a brilliant win. After shooting brilliantly in the series, Mavs shot a dismal 5-30 from three-point range and looked bad all evening. The Clippers will now be backing themselves to win the series as they head back home to LA for game 5.

The Clipper vs Mavericks Game 5 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2 at 10:00 PM [Monday, May 31, 7:00 AM IST]. A win for the Clippers will help them take the lead in the series for the first time. The Mavs will be hoping that they have a better shooting night from 3-point range as players like Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway will need to fire on Wednesday for the Mavs to succeed against the Clippers.

NBA scores from Sunday: Nets vs Celtics

After losing Game 3 against the Celtics, the Nets have managed to pull off a brilliant 141-129 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Big 3 had yet another big night and combined for a jaw-dropping 104 points. Jayson Tatum was the only positive going for the Celtics but his 40 points were not enough to prevent a loss. The series now heads to Brooklyn for Game 5 which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2 at 5: 00 AM IST [Tuesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM EST]

NBA scores for May 30 overall

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers 100-92

Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas Mavericks 106-81

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets beat Boston Celtics 141-126

Atlanta Hawks beat New York Knicks 113-96

NBA Results for May 29

Western Conference

Utah Jazz beat Memphis Grizzlies 121-111

Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 115-95

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat 120-103

Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards 132-103

Picture Credits: LA Clippers/Twitter