NBA Scores And Results: Derrick Rose's 26 Points Helps Knicks Clinch Game 2, Mavericks Win

The NBA Playoffs 2021 are off to a thrilling start with the teams having played their first game of the series. Some of them were unpredictable till the last minute. This season, the league started a new format as it introduced play-In games, which gave the 9th and 10th seed teams a chance to compete for the playoffs. This new format has got mixed reactions from both fans and players but teams like Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have made perfect use of the play-in games as they now compete in the playoffs.

In the first of NBA results, Memphis Grizzlies stunned everyone as they defeated the Utah Jazz in the first game of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Dillion Brooks and Ja Morant's combined effort of 57 points helped the Grizzlies get the win over Utah. The playoffs are now heading in an exciting direction as teams that are a game down will be looking for a comeback. The Los Angeles Clippers have gone down 0-2 in their series against Dallas Mavericks and a comeback from here looks tough, but with players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers can never be counted out. Here is the NBA highlights in case fans missed it -

NBA results: Hawks vs Knicks Game 2 highlights

“It’s amazing. … You guys pushed us through the whole game. We gotta go on the road and take care of business.”



This series started off with an exciting Game 1, where Trae Young managed to silence the Madison Square Garden with a clutch basket. His game-winner made him the villain as he spoiled the Knicks' return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. But the Knicks have responded wonderfully well as they came out on top in the Hawks vs Knicks Game 2 of the series.

Derrick Rose scored 26 points in the game to help them get to a win. At one point, the Hawks had a good lead in the game but squandered it, after missing open buckets in the 4th quarter. Trae Young once again had a good night as he scored 30 points in the game shooting 55% from the field. The series now moves to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4.

NBA scores from Tuesday evening

Eastern Conference: Boston Celtics 108 vs Brooklyn Nets 130

Western Conference: Los Angeles Lakers 109 vs Phoenix Suns 102

Dallas Mavericks 127 vs Los Angeles Clippers 121

NBA scores games for Wednesday

Eastern Conference: Washington Wizards 95 vs Philadelphia76ers 120

Atlanta Hawks 92 vs New York Knicks 101

